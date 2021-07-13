AWE 2021 Announces 250 Speakers And Exhibitors Confirmed For Annual November F2F Event, Including Keynote Speaker John Hanke, Founder And CEO Of Niantic

Tier-1 Sponsors-to-Date Include AR and VR Leaders nreal, Qualcomm, and Unity - Adobe, Epic Games, IEEE, Lenovo, MetaMaterial and Philips Amongst Other Leading Sponsors; AWE Has Already Achieved Internal Target of Nearly 50% Female Speaker Representation

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Extended Reality (XR), today announced the first wave of sponsors, speakers and exhibitors participating in AWE 2021. As the most trusted brand in XR since its inception in 2010, more than 5,000 companies and 50,000 professionals rely on AWE as their primary venue and community to connect, learn and grow their businesses throughout the XR hardware and software ecosystems.

AWE can now confirm that the Keynote Speaker at AWE 2021 is John Hanke, the acclaimed and visionary CEO from AR leader Niantic ®. Mr. Hanke is the founder and current CEO of Niantic, Inc., a software company spun out of Google ® and the creator of the fantastically-popular game Pok émon ® Go. Hanke previously led Google's Geo Product division, which includes Google Earth, Google Maps, StreetView, SketchUp, and Panoramio.

With a 2021 tagline of 'Where XR Business Thrives', the return of AWE as a face-to-face physical event has been enthusiastically welcomed, as evidenced by the more than 250 exhibitors and speakers already registered in advance for the November 9-11 show in Santa Clara, CA. With more than three months to go before the opening keynote, 33 visionary leaders in XR as well as up-and-coming startups have made the decision to sponsor the event in a range of different tiers, including the top level of Titanium Sponsorship.

nreal ®, Qualcomm ® and Unity Technologies ® have all opted for this apex level of support, with several other companies soon-to-be-announced who will also be contributing. Leading companies also sponsoring the event include Adobe ®, Epic Games ®, IEEE ® (the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), Lenovo ®, MetaMaterial ® and Philips ® - a complete list of sponsors may be found at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2021/sponsors.

All AWE sponsors and exhibitors are expected to make some of the year's most compelling and important XR-related announcements at the event, with a wide range of hands-on demos available to the expected 7,000+ attendees across 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

"We are gratified to meet once again, face-to-face in Santa Clara, after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19 and engaging with the community exclusively online," said AWE co-founder Ori Inbar. "One of the most memorable aspects of any AWE is our incredible lineup of industry veterans and rising stars from around the world sharing their knowledge, passion and tech with our attendees. This year is especially important as we have achieved a long-sought goal of nearly 50% women contributing to our speaking tracks. AWE is proud to be giving a voice to women who for too long have been sidetracked in the tech industry."

