Aware To Showcase Digital Identity Solutions And Leadership At Identity Week London 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, will be showcasing its digital identity expertise in multiple sessions at this year's Identity Week London 2021 conference, taking place from September 22-23 in London, England. With a focus on digital identity and advanced authentication technologies, Identity Week London is an ideal event for Aware to spotlight its strong biometric knowledge, and solutions for passwordless authentication and identity ownership.

As more federal governments and organizations adopt digital identity services, biometric solutions will play a vital role in that ongoing transformation. In one of the event's presentations, "Digital Identity Guidelines—An Introduction to NIST SP 800-63" (September 22 at 10:20am local time (5:20am EST)), Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware, will discuss the requirements outlined in this NIST special publication, and the most important takeaways for digital identity adoption.

Additionally, Rob Mungovan will also be moderating a roundtable discussion, "The Adoption of Remote Identity Proofing Around the World" (September 23 at 12:30pm local time (7:30am EST)). In this session, Rob will discuss with fellow panelists the adoption trends of remote onboarding and identity proofing around the world, and why some regions are adopting this technology more quickly than others.

"We are very excited to be back in person and play a significant role at Identity Week London 2021," said chief commercial officer, Rob Mungovan. "This conference has always been closely aligned with Aware's goal of providing strong, cutting-edge digital identity and authentication solutions, and I am looking forward to discussing the latest digital identity guidelines and worldwide adoption trends with fellow attendees."

In addition to these sessions, Aware will also be showcasing its many biometric and digital identity solutions at Identity Week London, such as Knomi®, it's mobile biometric authentication framework. Knomi combines the power of face and speaker recognition to provide a strong, secure and frictionless passwordless authentication solution for a wide variety of applicable use cases. Aware will also highlight its other industry leading biometric offerings, from AwareABIS™—a modular Automated Biometric Identification System for small to large law enforcement communities—to BioSP™, Aware's market-leading biometric transaction workflow and connectivity platform.

About ID Week London and How to Connect with Aware

Dedicated to bringing the brightest minds in the identity sector together, Identity Week London 2021 helps to create a more secure world by recognizing trusted identity solutions that enable governments and commercial organizations to provide citizens, employees, customers and consumers with a multitude of services, entitlements and opportunities to transact in a seamless, yet secure manner. As the digital landscape evolves and organizations turn to biometrics for identity security, Aware ensures that identity technologies and solutions evolve along with them and remain frictionless for the user.

Identity Week London attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Booth 390 at the ExCeL convention center in London, England.

To learn more, check out the full Identity Week agenda here.

If you are unable to attend Identity Week London 2021, learn more on Aware's website here.

