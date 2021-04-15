Aware Sets First Quarter 2021 Conference Call For Tuesday, April 27, 2021 At 5:00 P.m. Eastern Time

BEDFORD, M, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions, and services, will hold a webcast on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.

BEDFORD, M, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (AWRE) - Get Report, a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions, and services, will hold a webcast on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial Results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the conference call by emailing AWRE@gatewayir.com.

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About AwareAware is a leading provider of productized biometrics software products, solutions and services to governments, system integrators, and commercial organizations and solution providers globally. Our comprehensive portfolio of biometric solutions is based on innovative, robust products designed explicitly for ease of integration including customer-managed and integration ready biometric frameworks, platforms, SDK's and services. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to secure biometric enrollment, authentication, identity, and transactions including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture modalities, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral and system abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products and solutions apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security and know-your-customer ("KYC") solutions for applications including financial institutions, retail, banking and payments, healthcare, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

CONTACTCompany Contact Gina Rodrigues Aware, Inc. 781-276-4000 grodrigues@aware.comInvestor ContactMatt GloverGateway Investor Relations949-574-3860AWRE@gatewayir.com