Aware's Knomi® Passes Presentation Attack Detection Testing With A Perfect Score Against Highest Standards To-Date

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, Inc. (AWRE) - Get Report, a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, today announced that its Knomi ® solution passed presentation attack detection (PAD) testing levels 1 & 2 in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3, conducted by iBeta Quality Assurance. A feat that, according to the iBeta website, only a small handful of others have achieved; Aware the only one doing so against the latest, more stringent standards.

During the evaluation of Aware's passive Liveness technology, iBeta researchers conducted hundreds of presentation attacks using subjects' authentic biometric samples to create artifacts. These included high quality photos, 2D and 3D paper masks, videos, gel, latex and silicone masks, mannequins, and 3D animation software. None of these presentation attacks were successful, earning an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER)/false accept of 0%—a perfect score against the strictest requirements with respect to the Bona-fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER)/false reject to-date on both the Android and iOS operation mobile edge devices.

Knomi is a mobile biometric authentication framework that leverages mobile devices using passive liveness technology, and face and voice matching to enable secure and convenient multifactor authentication without passwords. Given the mobile nature of the world today, and the continued increase in the number of people using mobile devices for work and play, Knomi enables secure, trusted un-proctored biometric registration and sign-in. Furthermore, corporations around the world are pushing intelligence to edge devices due to the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. Knomi builds trust between the user and the provider through securing and analyzing biometric assets on the device, on the provider's server or on the cloud.

From a security perspective, Knomi helps to prevent the creation of synthetic digital identities and it helps to prevent a fraudster from assuming the identity of a trusted or privileged person. This security facilitates the adoption of biometric authentication at the consumer level and at the same time can protect the relying party such as a financial institution from the liabilities of financial loss and of consumer data breaches.

"We are thrilled that Knomi passed the iBeta level 1 & 2 standards," said Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, chief technology officer at Aware. "Aware invested considerable time, research and development in the Knomi offering to ensure that we deliver the highest level of security, while also providing a frictionless user experience."

Dr. Lazzouni continued, "Anti-spoofing is not a theory to us; it is a fundamental aspect that powers our Knomi platform in response to increased demand from business and security professionals to enable trust in the identity space. Third-party verification that we effectively implemented anti-spoofing resilience in our design, further supports our drive to bring identity solutions to life so users can own their identity."

About Aware Aware is a leading provider of productized biometrics software products, solutions and services to governments, system integrators, and commercial organizations and solution providers globally. Our comprehensive portfolio of biometric solutions are based on innovative, robust products designed explicitly for ease of integration including customer-managed and integration ready biometric frameworks, platforms, SDK's and services. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to secure biometric enrollment, authentication, identity and transactions including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture modalities, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral and system abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products and solutions apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security and know-your-customer ("KYC") solutions for applications including financial institutions, retail, banking and payments, healthcare, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

