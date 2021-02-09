Awarded ETSI Specialist Task Force Contracts, InterDigital Develops Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Sandbox Enabling Edge App Developers

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - Get Report, a mobile and video technology research and development company, has received two European Telecommunications Standards Institute's (ETSI) Specialist Task Force (STF) contracts - STF587 and STF 599 - to develop, launch, and maintain the ETSI Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Sandbox to help app developers interact with edge computing APIs and experiment with edge-native applications.

Citing InterDigital's industry leadership in edge computing, InterDigital was awarded a Specialist Task Force contract, STF587, to design and develop the ETSI MEC Sandbox as an educational and experimental platform. The resulting interactive sandbox created a new environment for edge developers to experiment with standardized edge service APIs in an emulated urban edge network environment.

Ahead of the Sandbox's official launch in January, InterDigital was also awarded STF599, a contract to maintain and enhance ETSI's Sandbox throughout 2021. This contract tasks InterDigital with updating the Sandbox based on user feedback and adding new capabilities, like additional edge network topologies and MEC service APIs.

"We take great pride in leveraging InterDigital's edge expertise, and specifically our AdvantEDGE open edge emulator, to create an experimental sandbox environment for edge developers," said Bob Gazda, Senior Director of Engineering at InterDigital. "Our commitment to maintain this new environment reflects our, and ETSI's, shared commitment to support developers by pioneering new techniques to interact with live MEC Service APIs and bringing standards to the market."

The MEC Sandbox offers users a variety of scenarios combining different network technologies, like 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi, and terminal equipment, like vehicles, pedestrians or connected objects. The combination of these simulated assets in a geolocated environment gives the user hands-on interaction with the behavior and capabilities of the Location, Radio Network Information and WLAN Information MEC Service APIs. This contextual information can offer significant differential performance for edge applications.

To display the potential of the sandbox for edge developers, Michel Roy, InterDigital's architect of the ETSI MEC Sandbox, will join Samsung's Walter Featherstone, Chair of ETSI MEC Deployment and ECOsystem DEvelopment (DECODE) working group, in a live demonstration of the MEC sandbox. The February 12 th webinar, " Getting Started with the ETSI MEC Sandbox," will outline details of the MEC Sandbox and highlight MEC resources available to developers, including the MEC OpenAPI specifications on ETSI Forge and the MEC Developer Wiki. The webinar aims to offer hands-on examples that demonstrate how to interact with specific MEC Service APIs, including Location, Radio Network Info, and WLAN Access Info. The webinar will be held on Friday, February 12 at 3:00pm CET / 9:00am ET. To register, please click here.

To learn more and to give the ETSI MEC Sandbox a try, please visit: https://try-mec.etsi.org/ .

To learn about the emulation engine driving the MEC Sandbox, please visit: https://github.com/InterDigitalInc/AdvantEDGE

