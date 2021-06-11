Award-Winning NRPR Group Celebrates Seventh Year Of Successfully Reimagining The Art Of Public Relations With Unprecedented Growth

The agency's proactivity, adaptability and creativity in the face of the pandemic mark this anniversary as one of its most successful with 55+ collective award wins, expanding service portfolio and close to 90+ clients and projects over agency lifespan

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NRPR Group , Inc. (NRPR), the award-winning public relations agency headquartered in the heart of Beverly Hills, today proudly celebrates its seventh successful year of reimagining and redefining how the art of public relations is done in the modern era. Throughout its history, NRPR Group, the "agency of the future," has set new standards for client representation, media relations, industry participation and dynamic, strategic storytelling. The team's tireless commitment to their clients, their industry and each other has not only churned out consistent results, growth and achievement year over year — it has enabled them to thrive through one of the most uncertain time periods in recent memory. Because of that collaborative effort, NRPR Group celebrates its seventh anniversary with a client count of 58 and project count of 29, in total over 7 years, alongside 11 new award wins to total 55, and two new industry-disruptive business arms: NRPR Productions and NRPR Business Pro (Biz Pro ™).

Award-Winning NRPR Group Celebrates Seventh Year of Successfully Reimagining the Art of Public Relations

"When I started NRPR Group in 2014, it was with a sense of excitement and trepidation as I left a successful career at a PR agency after building a strong reputation. I knew that I had the skills, and with the right people, I could create a Dream Team and really deliver strategic PR and integrated marketing services to clients in a highly effective way," said Nicole Rodrigues, CEO and founder of NRPR Group. "I feel a sense of pride and accomplishment with all we have achieved while thoughtfully growing the agency. I am proud of my team of skilled writers, communicators, problem-solvers, and thinkers who understand the value of building strong client relationships and continue to build long-lasting ties between clients, brands, the media, and influencers. We have surpassed many of the goals I originally set and continue to serve clients with new services such as NRPR Productions and NRPR Business Productions, and the PR industry with the PRfect Pitch podcast."

NRPR is a full-service agency that has grown to include more than 90 client engagements and projects, and employees based in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and the Pacific Northwest, and continues to evolve and thrive.

Since its inception, NRPR has been honored with over 55 individual and agency awards, most recently in 2021:

Hermes Creative Award - Silver Award for Public Relations/Communications | Strategic Programs | Crisis Communication Plan

- Silver Award for Public Relations/Communications | Strategic Programs | Crisis Communication Plan Stevie Award - Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year

- Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year Dotcom Magazine - Impact Company of 2021 Award Winner

- Impact Company of 2021 Award Winner Mirror Review - The 10 Most Admired Business Women 2021

- The 10 Most Admired Business Women 2021 Business Talk - Elite League of Influential Entrepreneurs - 2021

- Elite League of Influential Entrepreneurs - 2021 Mirror Review - The 10 Best Reputation Management Companies, 2021

- The 10 Best Reputation Management Companies, 2021 Exeleon Magazine - 100 Best Companies

- 100 Best Companies Innovative Zone - The 10 Most Stylish Women Entrepreneurs to Watch Globally

- The 10 Most Stylish Women Entrepreneurs to Watch Globally The Leaders Globe - The Most Powerful Women In Business 2021

- The Most Powerful Women In Business 2021 Insight Success - Inspiring Women Leaders Making a Difference 2021

- Inspiring Women Leaders Making a Difference 2021 Business Fame - The Most Influential Businesswomen to Follow in 2021

NRPR has also continued to grow its client base and in 2021 has already added four long-term clients and 3 projects:

2Y3X , a growth accelerator that empowers plateauing businesses to reignite their profits through a proven system and triple their revenue in two years. - Project

360 Clinic , a future-forward, patient-purposed, comprehensive network of healthcare services and providers, building a better tomorrow for a post-pandemic world. - Project

AthletesTouch , the exclusive community of former college and professional athletes excelling in the world of business.

DreamView , the global power source for infinitely reusable, photorealistic, real-time asset generation and AR/VR-enhanced lifestyle scene creation that make dreamscapes a reality for eCommerce platforms and brands worldwide.

Ethos Capital , an investment firm whose purpose is to change the face of private equity for the better. Ethos invests in seasoned companies that share its values that are innovative, open-minded, passionate, and energetic

The One Heart Movement , a movement focused on unifying us as a national and global community to help us overcome both current and future challenges, including support for our healthcare heroes and the families of healthcare heroes we have lost in this battle against COVID-19; and

Unleashed LGBTQ , in its inaugural year, this event is tailored to the powerful and connected LGBTQ community of industry professionals and hopefuls. - Project

NRPR is an award-winning, exclusive Public Relations and Marketing machine serving game changers and disruptors around the world. Fearlessly lead by our CEO and Founder, Nicole Rodrigues, and headquartered in beautiful Beverly Hills, California, with other team members in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, and Las Vegas, the agency is staffed by strong writers, communicators, thinkers, and doers who understand the value of relationships and continue to build long-lasting ties between clients, the media and influencers who touch key audiences.

