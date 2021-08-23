Award-Winning Magic Act 'Anthony The Magic!' Featured In New Tell-All Autobiography: '52 Card Pick Up: How COVID Made Magic Disappear'

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Dawn Morgan and magician Anthony Hernandez officially announced the release of " 52 Card Pick Up: How COVID Made Magic Disappear" - an autobiographical account of the pandemic's devastating effect on the duo's thriving California magic act. Regular performers for 16 years - with over 600 shows per year - Anthony and Dawn were shocked in 2020 to see their business disappear overnight. Absolutely determined to survive, the duo rallied their mystical forces - along with some good old-fashioned hard work - and reinvented their act for a virtual audience. "52 Card Pick Up" is available for purchase directly from the author.

"For us, this isn't just our business, it's our passion and our livelihood," said Dawn Morgan. "Our magic and illusions are different from most of the magic you've ever seen, and we take immense pride in creating original content. We especially love when our audiences walk away feeling uplifted, and we are known as the 'hardest working magicians' in California for a reason. It absolutely broke our hearts to have to leave the stage because of the pandemic. But we're back now - restyling our entire routine for a remote audience. And I wrote this book to chronicle the journey that led us there."

Synopsis: There was nothing magical about the years 2020-2021 for Anthony the Magic, a team comprised of California magician Anthony Hernandez and his assistant and partner, Dawn Morgan. Struggling to adjust to everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to the arrest of their financial adviser for allegedly concocting a ten-million-dollar Ponzi scheme, to working grueling six-day-a-week shifts at Amazon storage facilities, both Dawn and Anthony nearly lost hope as their magic shows were canceled one by one. And so it was that they had to find a way to adapt their highly acclaimed and popular stage act to the virtual world. Morgan tells the story of their journey through those early pandemic years with the trademark verve, fortitude, and infectious optimism that has always marked her personality on stage. Ultimately delivering a tale of two friends who refused to give up no matter what, "52 Card Pick Up" fills readers with renewed hope and respect for an irresistible couple who used determination and ingenuity to reinvent a successful magic business. Even in the age of COVID-19.

About Dawn Morgan and Anthony the Magic!

Anthony Hernandez has been performing magic since he was 12 years old. His teacher and mentor was the late Ralph Adams, who pioneered magic on television by appearing on "The Hollywood Palace," which later became "The Tonight Show." Anthony grew up on the Central Coast of California in Santa Maria before eventually landing at Castle Park in Riverside, California in 1995. He has been the resident magician there ever since.

His assistant and partner, author Dawn Morgan has always been a Southern California resident. Raised by a single, self-supporting mother, Dawn Morgan mastered the art of being self-sufficient and creating something out of nothing. Always in the right place at the right time, Dawn landed her first job at the age of 12 cleaning beauty shops after school, where she earned enough money to take ice skating lessons and compete locally. Dawn graduated from California Baptist University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science and later earned her Teaching Credential while performing with the NHL's newly minted hockey franchise, "The Mighty Ducks."

Dawn worked in professional sports and media for several years before arriving at Castle Amusement Park in 2004 where she met Anthony. The two created a smash-hit magic show, performing for thousands of people and becoming one of the most sought-after Magic and Illusion Acts in California. They have also netted multiple awards including a "Top 5 Best Performer" honor from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

