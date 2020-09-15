Award-Winning Latina Filmmaker Lands Her First Cover Story

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Ro, CEO of Cuyo Productions, was the cover story for the August edition of Celebrando Latinas Magazine in honor of her nine film festival nominations for her short film White Ink, and Ro's win for...

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Ro, CEO of Cuyo Productions, was the cover story for the August edition of Celebrando Latinas Magazine in honor of her nine film festival nominations for her short film White Ink, and Ro's win for Outstanding Performance at the Best Actor Awards .

Produced and acted in her original screenplay, White Ink, Ro tells the story of best friends, Lou (Ro) and Sophie ( Erika Rose), on their annual camping trip where the truth comes out about Lou's real feelings towards Sophie right before Sophie's wedding.

"'White Ink' explores issues of love, female friendships, identity, sexuality and most importantly following one's truth no matter what awaits on the other side," says Ro, "It was important for me to have complicated and dynamic relationships portrayed by women."

The film was chosen as an official selection for best short film in the Katra Film Series, the LBGT LA Film Festival, the San Diego Latino Film Festival, San Diego Film Week, the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, and the Seattle Latino Film Festival. White Ink has also been nominated for best drama and best lead actress for the Hitchcock Film Award and won for best original score at the NICE International Film Festival. The most recent win of the Diamond Award for Outstanding Performance at the Best Actor Awards was specifically for Ro.

"I am honored to have my work, my labor of love recognized by these festivals and award shows. It is truly a dream come true," says Ro.

Celebrando Latinas Magazine chose to feature Ro for its cover story as the publication focuses on female leaders in the Latino community. In the article, Ro takes the readers through her life leading up to filmmaking and her fight for equal representation for women and minorities in the film industry.

"I am committed to gender equity and inclusion in the workplace through the 50-50 x 2020 initiative. We were lucky to have a team of female producers, a female writer (86% of writers are male), a Latina female director (four percent of directors are LatinX), and an inclusive and diverse cast and crew. Over 80% of our cast is female, since it is a story written by women for women," says Ro.

