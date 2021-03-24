Award-winning Laboratory Becomes Official Health And Wellness Testing Supplier Of USL

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Soccer League today announced a partnership with Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), which becomes the Official Health and Wellness Testing Supplier of USL.

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Soccer League today announced a partnership with Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), which becomes the Official Health and Wellness Testing Supplier of USL. The partnership will focus on providing rapid and reliable COVID-19 testing to the USL's professional leagues to ensure the safest environment for players, club staff, and fans.

PMLS is an award-winning laboratory focused on delivering clinically meaningful results for better patient outcomes. As an industry leader in molecular diagnostics, PMLS is fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including CLIA and COLA. PMLS prides itself on having some of the most rapid turnaround times for testing results in the industry. The group continues to move the medical industry forward with the latest in science and technology and is committed to helping clients meet the highest standards in patient care.

"We are thrilled to bring on PMLS as our Official Health and Wellness Testing Supplier," said Josh Keller, USL Sr. Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "The health and safety of everyone in our USL ecosystem is our top priority as a league. Having PMLS onboard to provide reliable testing helps us ensure we are operating in the safest environment possible as we return to play for the 2021 season."

"Just as PMLS is improving healthcare through advanced molecular diagnostics, USL is cultivating talent and improving the game of soccer throughout our nation," said Kevin Murdock, founder of Premier Medical Laboratory Services. "We look forward to supporting the health of the league and keeping their athletes on the field with fast, accurate COVID-19 testing they can count on. It's an honor to partner with them."

For more information on USL partnerships, contact Josh Keller at Josh.Keller@uslsoccer.com.

About PMLS

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), based in Greenville, South Carolina, is an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and COLA. PMLS prides itself on providing high complexity testing with unmatched turnaround times of results and one of the highest testing capacities in the nation. Their testing menu includes pharmacogenomics, COVID-19 testing, advanced cardiovascular testing, diabetes panels, women's wellness panels, allergen specific Ige blood testing, toxicology, and a first of its kind predictive genetic test for type II diabetes, DiabetestPredict.

PMLS also offers Virtual Lab, an infrastructure limitation solution allowing other laboratories to utilize PMLS' fully-automated robotic workflow and team of 360 employees. With this, labs can largely increase their testing capacity and efficiency while bypassing the need to purchase new equipment or endure waiting time of weeks or more for shipping, installation, and validation. For more information, please visit www.PreMedInc.com or call 855-501-1023.

About USL

The United Soccer League (USL) is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America, possessing more than a decade of experience in bringing the world's game to communities across the United States and Canada. Overseeing the USL Championship (USSF Division II), USL League One (USSF Division III), and USL League Two (Pre-Professional), the organization is built on a proven and recognized model in international football and counts more than 125 clubs in its membership.

Based in Tampa, Fla., the USL has grown during the past decade into a model organization with strong corporate partnerships and stable organizational leadership. It features a dedicated staff of more than 60 professionals across 17 departments ranging from operations, digital, communications and club services, each of which provides unparalleled support to member clubs and outside partners. Sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation, the USL is #UnitedForSoccer, moving the game forward in North America.

SOURCE Premier Medical Laboratory Services