Award-Winning Financial Technology And Marketing Provider, Kasasa®, Selects 5WPR As Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for Kasasa, a financial technology and marketing services company that provides reward checking accounts, the first-ever loan with Take-Backs™, and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions.

5W will lead Kasasa's media relations strategy, focusing on both B2B and B2C communications to increase brand awareness. The team will position Kasasa as a leader in the fintech industry and a champion for community banks and credit unions, elevating the company's impressive roster of spokespeople and highlighting its industry-leading technology.

"Kasasa's innovative banking products are beneficial to individuals and financial institutions alike," said 5WPR Corporate President Matthew Caiola. "We look forward to further elevating Kasasa across the country to better connect them with consumers, and cement Kasasa's empowerment of community banks and credit unions that offer alternative choices to impersonal megabanks."

"At Kasasa, we're dedicated to championing community financial institutions and encouraging consumers to make sustainable banking choices. Our partnership with 5WPR will help us further spread and elevate this message," said Keith Brannan, CMO of Kasasa. "Since working with the team, we have been happy with their consistent ideas, support and results. As we look ahead, we're excited to continue the collaboration!"

5WPR's corporate technology practice has grown to specialize in several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. The team has received various accolades, including the 2020 PR NEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award.

PR services offered to corptech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Kasasa Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this by providing innovative banking solutions that increase loan volume and non-interest income to help drive immediate sources of revenue in a low-rate environment. Its branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting enable community banks and credit unions to recapture market share.

About 5WPR 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

