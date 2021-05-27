Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency Integrates Tools To Help Clients Achieve ADA Website Compliance

TRACY, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple award-winning digital marketing agency Devine Solutions Group announces that their website design services now include ADA compliance, adhering to the new Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG)...

TRACY, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple award-winning digital marketing agency Devine Solutions Group announces that their website design services now include ADA compliance, adhering to the new Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standard, and helping a broader audience with unique needs.

Headquarted in Tracy, CA, Devine Solutions Group has integrated various tools to ensure content on websites is more accessible for people with disabilities and especially with visual impairments.

"More than 12 million people are living in the United States who (according to the CDC) are visually impaired," says Devine Solutions Group's CEO, Beth Devine. "We are on a mission to assist everyone that visits websites to have a user-friendly experience without struggling with any of new technologies."

In an era where brands need to make sure that their websites connect with individuals who suffer from various disability issues on the Web, Devine Solutions Group is leading by example. The Tracy-based digital marketing agency has already helped a few of its clients by revamping their websites and redesigning them with accessibility in mind.

The Federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) represents a standard that all businesses must adopt so that people with disabilities can see and engage with website content thoroughly and without any restrictions.

In 2018, the Department of Justice affirmed that ADA applies to websites. Recent statistics show a 300% increase in accessibility lawsuits between 2018 and 2019, papers served tripled in 2019 and 93% of demand letters settle out of court for $20,000 to $150,000 on average.

The technology that this award-winning digital agency uses comes from the brand-new Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 standard, which includes three levels of conformance.

In this manner, the ADA-compliant websites delivered by DSG are perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust, as per the requirements of the official Act. Their solution can ensure that new and existing websites become compliant within 48 hours and comes with a statement and certification of accessibility with re-remediation conducted every 24 hours.

Devine Solutions Group is a multiple award-winning Bay Area digital marketing agency specializing in website design, SEO, online reviews, reputation management, social media management, and professional content writing. Their ADA website compliance packages represent the most effective transformational digital marketing practice available in the marketplace today.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-digital-marketing-agency-integrates-tools-to-help-clients-achieve-ada-website-compliance-301301109.html

SOURCE Devine Solutions Group, LLC