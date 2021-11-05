Award-Winning Dad Blogger Publishes 'DadLife' Tips And Tricks Book For New Fathers

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - James R.C. Smith, the creator of SocialDad, a popular Dad Blog has released his first book on fatherhood. 'DadLife: a bunch of tips that may or may not be useful to new dads' is aimed at being the ultimate go-to guide for any man who is even thinking of becoming a Dad.

The DadLife book is available via Amazon in paperback and contains useful guides for everything a father needs to know, including potty training, Dad Jokes, tips for fussy eaters, sleep training, and the truth about the 'man cold'.

Prominent author on Fatherhood and fellow Dad Blogger, Michael Kwan said, "James offers a relatable, lighthearted take on the early days of fatherhood. And I'm always up for a good dad joke. James strives to normalize the notion of the engaged dad, the father who participates equally in parenting and having fun with his kids."

'DadLife: a bunch of tips that may or may not be useful to new dads' is a guaranteed hit for any stocking-filler or gift aimed at new or soon-to-be parents, and is available via Amazon.

About SocialDad.ca:

James R.C. Smith is the creator of SocialDad.ca, the SocialDad Podcast, and can be found on Instagram @JamesRCS.

SOURCE Social Dad