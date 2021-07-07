Award-Winning Actor & Singer, Taye Diggs Joins AdoptAClassroom.org & Burlington Stores To Support Teachers & Students Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdoptAClassroom.org, the award-winning national non-profit organization that helps students and teachers get the materials they need to learn and achieve in the classroom, has teamed up for the fifth consecutive year with Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop. Now through August 9 th, customers are encouraged to donate a $1 or more at check out to support teachers and students within their store community and nationwide. Funds collected at Burlington's more than 780 stores nationwide will help to offset the money teachers spend out of their own pockets on supplies for their classroom each school year.

Approximately 96 percent of teachers purchase school supplies using their own money, spending $750 a year on average, ensuring their students have the necessary items to be successful. Remote learning brought on by COVID-19 presented its own challenges and added expenses with 59 percent of teachers reporting students needing technology so they can learn remotely.

" Burlington is an incredible partner and champion of PreK-12 education in the communities where their associates and customers live and work. Their commitment makes the work we do possible," said Ann Pifer, executive director, AdoptAClassroom.org. " Burlington continues to provide classrooms with the tools and materials needed so more of our nation's children can learn and succeed in school."

To help spread the word about the campaign, demonstrating the importance of providing support for teachers and their classrooms, Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org are teaming up for the second time with award-winning actor and singer, Taye Diggs.

"As the son of a teacher, the importance of education has been instilled in me from a young age and my mother always pushed me to follow my passions," said Taye Diggs. "I am honored to have the opportunity to team up with AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington again and, because of this partnership, students and teachers across the country will have the resources to discover and pursue their own dreams."

To celebrate AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington's fifth consecutive year of partnership and Taye's commitment to teachers and education, all three have decided to surprise Taye Diggs' middle and high school alma mater with an AdoptAClassroom.org donation of more than $75,000 later this month. This school adoption will provide teachers the funding to ensure their classrooms are fully prepared ahead of the upcoming school year.

"At Burlington, we're proud to continue our commitment of supporting teachers and students in our store communities nationwide," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. "We believe that access to educational resources is critical to help our future leaders learn, grow and flourish. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org and once again, proud to collaborate with Taye Diggs, to ensure teachers and students have the tools they need to succeed."

Over the past four years, Burlington, with the help of their generous customers and associates, has raised more than $7 million to assist teachers and students in store communities nationwide, reaching 1 million students.

For more information about the campaign and partnership, visit Burlington.com or AdoptAClassroom.org.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 784 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit Burlington.com.

ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORGWe are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for PreK-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $50 million and supported 5.5 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

Media Contacts:

Kaitlyn AdamsTierney215-790-4388 Kaitlyn.Adams@tierneyagency.com

Carolyn Aberman AdoptAClassroom.org 612-770-1085 caberman@adoptaclassroom.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-actor--singer-taye-diggs-joins-adoptaclassroomorg--burlington-stores-to-support-teachers--students-nationwide-301326998.html

SOURCE AdoptAClassroom.org