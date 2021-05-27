Awair's Indoor Air Quality Platform Now Integrates With Autodesk Construction Cloud™

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awair, the leading provider of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions, has announced its air monitoring software platform now integrates with Autodesk Construction Cloud™, a portfolio of software services that...

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awair, the leading provider of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions, has announced its air monitoring software platform now integrates with Autodesk Construction Cloud™, a portfolio of software services that combines advanced technology, a builder 's network and predictive insights to drive efficiency for construction teams across the globe. Customers can now add live IAQ data to their Autodesk Build™ and BIM 360® Project Home dashboards. Project managers can track any air quality issues such as carbon dioxide, humidity, and indoor air pollution in real time, from anywhere to manage their building team 's health and safety.

Founded in 2013 with a mission to ensure people breathe safely anywhere they spend time indoors, Awair provides air monitoring solutions with an intuitive, easy-to-use design and flexible power, data, and installation options for residential and commercial application. Awair 's software platform currently processes 750M points of global air data daily and enables and encourages sharing this data via Display Mode, a real-time URL that helps building owners, visitors, and occupants know their air quality. This data in turn enables people to understand, control, and improve their indoor air quality for health and safety.

By adding IAQ data to their Project Home dashboard, Autodesk Construction Cloud customers can understand and manage their project 's indoor air quality at any time. Any issues affecting IAQ safety can be addressed quickly, mitigating risk, reassuring workers, and improving productivity or efficiency.

Customers can simply add the Awair Partner Card to their BIM 360 or Autodesk Build Project Home dashboard by following these steps.

Dustin DeVan, CEO of Awair and founder of BuildingConnected, states, "We are excited to now provide IAQ solutions for Autodesk Construction Cloud customers. Providing transparency about air data will immediately add value via the reassurance it offers to workers and project managers, in addition to the health & safety benefits."

"The health and safety of workers on the job site is always a top priority," said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Incorporating Awair with Autodesk Build and BIM 360 allows project managers to monitor indoor air quality at their sites along-side their other critical project data to keep their teams working safely."

About AwairAwair 's mission is to empower people worldwide to breathe safely wherever they spend time indoors. The company provides cutting edge technology that is easy to use and understand, as well as an intuitive software platform with actionable insights for IAQ improvement, enabling users to mitigate their indoor air for health and safety, be it at home, school, the workplace, or any other indoor space. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has a second office in Seoul, South Korea. Learn more about Awair at www.getawair.com

