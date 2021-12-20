Avra, Inc. Completes Its Merger With Springs Rejuvenation, LLC, A Stem Cell And Anti-Aging Treatment Company

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Avra, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVRN), is pleased to announce that it has closed the merger with Springs Rejuvenation, LLC ( https://springsrejuvenation.com ). The surviving entity will be Springs Rejuvenation, Inc. ("SPRINGS"), a Chamblee, Georgia anti-aging and stem cell center focusing on stem cell therapy, facial rejuvenation, hair rejuvenation, non-surgical hair restoration, protein rich plasma (PRP) injections, and anti-aging treatments.

The merger documents have been filed with the State of Nevada. They have also been posted on OTC Markets along with the Consolidated financials in the last quarterly filing. On December 20, 2021, Avra, Inc. filed a Corporate Action with FINRA for a name and ticker change.

SPRINGS was founded and incorporated in the State of Georgia in May of 2019 by Dr. Charles Pereyra. The company currently has one facility located in Chamblee, Georgia. Dr. Pereyra, has assembled a very skilled team of doctors and support staff to expand the business. They include Dr. Juan P. Nieto M.D., Dr. Andrew Bernstein M.D., and Alyssa Stilwell, as executive director.

Dr. Pereyra is a practicing physician with multiple peer-reviewed publications. He earned an undergraduate degree from Cornell University, where his work with stem cells began, a Doctorate of Medicine (M.D.) from St. George's University, and completed his residency training at New York Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn.

Stem cell therapy is a form of regenerative medicine, designed to repair damaged cells within the body by reducing inflammation and modulating the immune system. This makes stem cell therapy a viable treatment option for a variety of medical conditions. Stem cell therapies are currently being researched throughout the country with many positive results. Showing profound outcomes in autoimmune, inflammatory, neurological, and orthopedic conditions; including Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, Crohn's disease, COPD, Parkinson's, ALS, Stroke, Congestive Heart Failure and more. Recently the FDA has begun to grant INDs for use of products containing stem cells for several conditions.

A primary goal of the merger is to allow SPRINGS to duplicate its model of high-quality stem cell treatments throughout the United States. SPRINGS is in the process of opening a facility in Austin, Texas, in conjunction with an existing clinic, and a third location in southeast Florida. The Company plans to open a total of ten new facilities in the next twelve months.

"I am excited for SPRINGS Rejuvenation to take the next step with the Avra merger. I've always been passionate about delivering the highest quality care to my patients and making sure they have the most cutting-edge medical treatments available. For over a decade a community of only a select few has benefited from use of stem cells. With this merger we will not only expand our reach to many communities, but also drive down the cost of stem cells for everyone, making access to these remarkable treatments much easier. I'm incredibly excited for the future," said Dr. Charles Pereyra.

Contact:

www.avrabiz.com

avrabiz21@gmail.com