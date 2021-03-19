AVOXI Integrates ZenDesk, HubSpot, FreshDesk And ServiceNow Into Its Cloud Communications Platform

ATLANTA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), expands its portfolio of integrated CRMs, to meet increasing enterprise customer need for transparent and automated presentation of customer conversations.

Along with an expanded set of CRMs, AVOXI integrations now work with all components of the AVOXI platform. Voice-focused customers can easily integrate all customer conversations into their CRM, including a link to the call recording, allowing future modernization of legacy contact center infrastructure for enterprise clients. New analytics functionality allows call details to be easily shared and distributed via any corporate email system. Contact center agent users will enjoy expanded functionality including customizable real-time screen pops, notes, call dispositions and a link to the call recording.

"We started using the Zoho integration last year as an early beta and have been impressed by the little details added by the AVOXI team that truly streamline our workflows and reduce human error," said Marcos Rey, Spanish Outreach Manager at KCM. "I now consider the AVOXI integration best-in-class based on what I have tried with other platforms."

AVOXI started with CRMs and will continue to expand integrations into its software platform, with the goal of integrating all tools and data together for customers to have the best possible view of their global client interactions.

"We believe everything has to be connected and automated to function in a modern communications platform," comments David Wise, CEO of AVOXI. "We manage our own centers and teams with this philosophy in mind and are hearing it as a huge need for our clients and the best path forward for the customer experience."

About AVOXI

AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) company, provides enterprise voice and messaging software on a global scale. Giving international businesses the local presence they need to easily connect with their customers, AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled coverage, quality and reliability.

Powering 7,000+ customers across 170+ countries and driving over 50+ million customer interactions every year, AVOXI's agile cloud platform enables customers to integrate with the technologies that matter most.

Get the global voice software that enterprises trust to keep their communications running. Go global, call local with AVOXI today. Learn more at www.avoxi.com.

