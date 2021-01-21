Avon Products, Inc. Announces Expiration And Receipt Of Requisite Consents With Respect To The Consent Solicitation For The Notes Due 2023 And Extension Of The Consent Solicitation For Notes Due 2043

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (" Avon") announced today the expiration of its previously announced solicitation (the " 2023 Notes Consent Solicitation") of consents and receipt of requisite consents from holders (the " 2023 Notes Holders") necessary to effect the amendments (the " 2023 Notes Amendments") to the indenture governing Avon's outstanding 5.000% Notes due 2023 (the " 2023 Notes"), as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated January 12, 2021 (the " Consent Solicitation Statement").

The 2023 Notes Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on January 20, 2021 (the " 2023 Notes Expiration Date"). The holders of a majority of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 2023 Notes have validly delivered and did not validly revoke Consents to the 2023 Notes Amendments (the " Requisite Consents"). Accordingly, Avon and the trustee will enter into a supplemental indenture (the " 2023 Notes Supplemental Indenture") to the indenture governing the 2023 Notes to effect the 2023 Notes Amendments. The time and date on which the 2023 Notes Supplemental Indenture is executed is hereinafter referred to as the " 2023 Notes Consent Time" with respect to the 2023 Notes.

Avon will pay to 2023 Notes Holders who delivered valid and unrevoked Consents to the 2023 Notes Amendments on or prior to the 2023 Notes Expiration Date (the " 2023 Notes Consenting Holders") an amount equal to U.S. $2.50 per U.S. $1,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes (the " 2023 Notes Consent Payment") held by the 2023 Consenting Holders to The Depository Trust Company (" DTC") for the benefit of the 2023 Notes Consenting Holders, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. Avon expects to pay, or cause to be paid, the 2023 Notes Consent Payment on January 22, 2021 (the " 2023 Notes Settlement Date"). No accrued interest will be paid in respect of the 2023 Notes Consent Payment.

Although the 2023 Notes Supplemental Indenture and the related 2023 Notes Amendments will become effective immediately upon execution at the 2023 Notes Consent Time, the 2023 Notes Amendments will not be operative until the 2023 Notes Consent Payment is paid to DTC for the benefit of the 2023 Notes Consenting Holders on the 2023 Notes Settlement Date.

In addition, Avon announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced solicitation (the " 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation") of consents from holders (the " 2043 Notes Holders") of Avon's outstanding 6.950% Notes due 2043 from 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on January 20, 2021, to 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on January 27, 2021 (as amended hereby, the " 2043 Notes Expiration Date"). 2043 Notes Holders who have previously delivered consents in connection with the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation do not need to redeliver such consents or take any other action in response to this announcement in order to consent to the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation.

Except as set forth herein with respect to the 2043 Notes Expiration Date, the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitations, as well as the proposed amendments to the indentures governing the Notes, remain the same as set forth and described in the Consent Solicitation Statement. In particular the Revocation Deadline with respect to the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation has passed and is not being extended.

