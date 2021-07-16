Avoid Surprise Home Expenses With A Pre-vacation Checklist

ROANOKE, Va., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the vacation season continues, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, is providing homeowners with tips for creating a pre-vacation checklist that can help prevent returning home to high energy bills and plumbing disasters.

"Vacations are exciting times to escape the grind and get away," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "While many homeowners already think about stopping their mail, leaving a security light on, and ensuring their doors are locked, they should consider their air conditioning and plumbing too."

Puzio recommends doing the following before leaving your home vacant while traveling:

Check windows and doors: Besides the security aspect of making sure your home is locked and secure during your trip, making sure all windows and doors are properly closed and sealed will keep energy costs down by ensuring conditioned air doesn't escape.

Besides the security aspect of making sure your home is locked and secure during your trip, making sure all windows and doors are properly closed and sealed will keep energy costs down by ensuring conditioned air doesn't escape. Adjust the thermostat: Set your thermostat to away mode, or to a temperature, depending on the time of year, that doesn't have your system working overtime with no one home to benefit. If you have a smart thermostat, it can be programmed to return to a comfortable temperature upon your arrival from vacation.

Set your thermostat to away mode, or to a temperature, depending on the time of year, that doesn't have your system working overtime with no one home to benefit. If you have a smart thermostat, it can be programmed to return to a comfortable temperature upon your arrival from vacation. Unplug electronics : Electronic devices, including small appliances, televisions, and mobile charging cords will still draw current while plugged in, increasing your bill. Unplug any unnecessary devices to help prevent a high electric bill.

Electronic devices, including small appliances, televisions, and mobile charging cords will still draw current while plugged in, increasing your bill. Unplug any unnecessary devices to help prevent a high electric bill. Adjust the water heater: When leaving for more than 3 days, set the water heater to Vacation Modine, or "VAC." If the particular model does not have a vacation mode, adjust the temperature down to 55 degrees to save energy.

When leaving for more than 3 days, set the water heater to Vacation Modine, or "VAC." If the particular model does not have a vacation mode, adjust the temperature down to 55 degrees to save energy. Turn off the water: The last thing you want to come back to is a flooded house. While away, turn off non-essential water valves to sinks as well as appliances, such as your washing machine and dishwasher. Double check to make sure any remaining water sources, such as your shower, sinks, toilet, and outside spigot, are not leaking or dripping.

"Between remembering to pack the sunscreen and ensuring your household is secure, getting ready for vacation can get overwhelming," said Puzio. "Start early, and take a few easy, additional preventative measures before leaving to make sure your plumbing, air and electrical devices are accounted for as well. It's worth the time to avoid coming home to unplanned expenses, and if you need help preparing your home, be sure to contact a licensed and insured professional that provide a thorough home inspection."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home ServicesFounded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

