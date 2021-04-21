Avochato Offers HIPAA Compliant SMS Messaging

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avochato today announced a HIPAA compliant SMS messaging solution. It offers additional layers of security that allow healthcare companies to communicate with patients over SMS while following HIPAA requirements.

"Avochato is elevating data privacy and security measures to meet the needs of our customers. HIPAA compliance is a milestone and a commitment to providing trusted messaging solutions for customers and patients, " says Alex De Simone, co-founder and CEO at Avochato.

Features and benefits of Avochato's HIPAA compliant solution include:

Data encryption: messaging data is always encrypted and securely stored.

Tiered access: sensitive information is accessible only to authorized individuals.

Activity logs: enterprise audit logs of user activity show who accessed what, and when.

HIPAA compliant messaging is available today to all Avochato customers. For more information, visit www.avochato.com/hipaa .

About Avochato:People prefer to communicate over messaging— but businesses are built around legacy technology like email and phone. Avochato upgrades its customers to messaging, delivering a better customer experience and driving increased customer lifetime value. Recently named a category leader and Top 50 Product on G2 Crowd, Avochato serves thousands of organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 leaders.

