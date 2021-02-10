Avocado Green Launches Made-In-Los-Angeles Sustainable Luxury Furniture Collection

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress — makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products — is launching its extraordinary Malibu line. The modern, sustainable furniture collection includes a floating bed frame, dresser, and nightstand — all handmade in their FSC-certified facility in Los Angeles.

"We built the furniture of our dreams," says Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "Every piece is exceptionally well-crafted — made to last generations — in our own socially and environmentally responsible facility. The Malibu collection is a new benchmark in eco-luxury."

Each piece is built to be an heirloom, with an artisanal obsession to detail. Avocado crafts the Malibu line from FSC-certified maple — an elegant, eco-friendly hardwood. Dovetail joints — a rarity in furniture — provide exceptional durability and strength. The modern design makes the Malibu Floating Bed Frame look like it's suspended above the floor. On the Malibu Dresser and Malibu Nightstand, high-quality birchwood soft-close drawers are highlighted with matte-gold handles.

Because of its abundance and shorter life span, maple is one of the most sustainable timbers. It's also extremely durable and long-lasting. Avocado's maple, like all its forest products, is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The authority on forest certification, the independent, nonprofit has 25 years of sustainable forest management experience. An FSC-certified company manages forests in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers, while ensuring it sustains economic viability.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, 1% of all sales through the quarter will benefit Leave No Trace — the nationwide nonprofit protecting the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy them responsibly. LNT educates millions throughout the country to help protect wildlife, water, and public trails and minimize our impact on the natural world.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

