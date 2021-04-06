Avocado Green Goes Big With Earth Month Sale On Made-In-Los Angeles Organic Mattresses

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Month, Avocado Green — makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products — is launching exclusive savings on mattresses, luxury throws, and 100% FSC-certified, real wood bed frames and dressers.

Customers can save $200 on Avocado's Latex Mattress and Vegan Latex Mattress with code EARTH at AvocadoMattress.com. Verified front-line workers, like nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military, educators, law enforcement, and firefighters, can save 5% off any product (this offer cannot be combined).

Shoppers can also save big on Avocado furniture, including $300 (no code needed) on Avocado's Eco Wood, Natural Wood, and Malibu Floating Bed Frames, as well as $200 on its luxury Malibu Dresser, and $150 off the Mid-Century Modern Bed Frame and Luxury Adjustable Bed Frame. Customers can also save $100 on the Malibu Nightstand and 15% on Natural Luxury Throws. Avocado handcrafts all its furniture with sustainably-harvested timber in their FSC-certified wood shop in Los Angeles.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, 1% of all sales during Earth Month will benefit Leave No Trace — the nationwide nonprofit protecting the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy them responsibly. LNT educates millions throughout the country to help protect wildlife, water, and public trails and minimize our impact on the natural world.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

