AVM Biotechnology's Executive Leadership Team Joined By Dr. Manon Cox, MBA, Former Protein Sciences Corporation CEO And Dr. Gary Grohmann, Former Australian Regulatory Official

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Manon Cox will assume the role of CEO and Dr. Gary Grohmann the role of Chief Regulatory Officer, while retaining their positions on the Board of Directors, along with existing member Michael Bernard, JD, Chief Tax Officer for Vertex, Inc.

"We are thrilled to have these experienced and respected industry leaders joining our leadership team, as 2021 will be ambitious and exciting for AVM Biotechnology," remarked Dr. Theresa Deisher, AVM Founder. Dr. Deisher will continue in her role as Chairman of the Board and serve as President and Chief Scientific Officer, leading clinical development efforts. Janet R. Rea, MSPH, Chief Operating Officer added, "We are eager to work with our expanded team to grow AVM Biotechnology, build our infrastructure, execute our Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) clinical trial, and rapidly move our lead drug AVM0703 toward commercialization."

The company's first clinical study AVM0703-001 in relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is actively enrolling patients (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04329728).

Dr. Cox brings a strong history of success, building Protein Sciences Corporation and launching FluBlok®, the first recombinant influenza vaccine on the market, leading to its acquisition by Sanofi. "I am very excited to play a larger role in building this organization," Dr. Cox said, "and leading the development and product approval of AVM0703. I look forward to guiding the team in accomplishing this mission." Dr. Grohmann, who has a rich regulatory history including working at a director-level in regulation, virology, and vaccines at the WHO ( Geneva) and Therapeutics Goods Administration ( Australia), commented that "the unique mechanism of action of AVM0703 to mobilize novel Natural Killer T cells may offer a variety of new treatment options to patients."

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is the first of several potential indications for AVM0703 and will pave the way for studying AVM0703 in other cancers, in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and in autoimmune diseases such as Type 1 (Juvenile) Diabetes. AVM Biotechnology provides AVM0703 as well as regulatory templates free of charge for FDA approved Expanded Access or Compassionate Use applications. See AVM Biotechnology's website for more information about the Compassionate Use Program.

For additional information on AVM Biotechnology, LLC and investment opportunity, contact Jena DalpezDirector of Communications & Public Relations1749 Dexter Avenue North Seattle WA 98034 Jdalpez@avmbiotech.com +1 206-906-9922

This contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and they may be accompanied by words such as "could," "would," "may," "potentially," "suggest," "believes," "expects," "should," and similar words or expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views as of the date this is published, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, changes in circumstances, and other factors; drug development and commercialization are highly risky and early clinical results in animals or humans may not reflect the full results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements, including statements about: future and ongoing drug development and timing; the applications of drugs to specific diseases; the potential for ongoing preclinical or clinical trial results; FDA or other regulatory findings and approvals; potential market opportunities; and the occurrence of future events or circumstances. There are risks and uncertainties involving and not limited to our ability to progress in our research and development efforts, complete clinical testing, achieve our expected results, commercialize our products, avoid infringement of patients, trademarks and other proprietary rights of third parties, protect products from competition, navigate the political environment, maintain sufficient capital and funding, avoid problems with our manufacturing processes, maintain our operations, and obtain regulatory approval to sell and market the drugs in the United States and elsewhere. The reader should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We have no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any of our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

