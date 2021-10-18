Avivagen Secures Large OxC-beta™ Livestock Order In Asia

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) ("Avivagen"), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce it has signed a significant new purchase agreement to supply its largest customer in Asia with a 6.3 tonne order of OxC-beta™ Livestock. The shipment represents a 43% increase in size over the customer's previous order and continues a trend of increased reorder size among this and other OxC-beta™ customers worldwide.

"We're extremely pleased to see the continued growth of this important customer in Asia, one of the most important regions worldwide for livestock feed production," says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. "We believe that the fact that Avivagen's customers continue to increase order size for OxC-beta™ amid a global pandemic is a clear sign of the positive impact that integration of our products can have on our customer's bottom line. We're excited by the growth potential ahead of us in both Asia and around the world."

About AvivagenAvivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ LivestockAvivagen's OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, and Malaysia.

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

