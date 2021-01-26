Avivagen Announces Six Tonne Order Of OxC-beta™ Livestock From New Customer In Mexico

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) ("Avivagen"), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce that it has secured a six tonne order of OxC-beta TM Livestock from Transformadora Agricola de Alimentos S.A. de C.V in Mexico.

The order, comprised of monthly fulfilments of 500 kilograms each over a one year period starting in April 2021, is the first order of OxC-beta TM Livestock from the new customer. The order represents the second of significant size in Mexico in recent months, following a ten tonne order by Industrias Melder in September, 2020.

"We are excited to add a prominent new customer and announce another significant order for OxC-beta TM Livestock in Mexico, a key and growing region for Avivagen," said Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen. "With a number of prospective customers currently running or having completed trials of their own, we anticipate demand for OxC-beta TM Livestock to continue to grow steadily in this increasingly significant region."

Located in the city of Santiago de Queretaro, Transformadora Agricola de Alimentos S.A. de C.V. was founded and is owned by Raúl Troyo de la Llave, a leading figure in the Mexican industrial agriculture sector for nearly four decades. Mr. Troyo de la Llave is heavily involved in numerous important and influential livestock associations throughout Mexico, including the Querétaro Pig Producers Association, the Livestock Association of Querétaro and the Mexican Association of Food Producers A.C. (Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Alimentos A.C., also known as AMEPA).

Avivagen expects the first shipment to commence in April, 2021. This order was received through Avivagen's Mexican consultant Meyenberg International Group.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and on the OTCQB Exchange in the U.S. under the symbol VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Malaysia.

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen Inc. and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions " aim", " anticipate", " appear", " believe", " consider", " could", " estimate", " expect", " if", " intend", " goal", " hope", " likely", " may", " plan", " possibly", " potentially", " pursue", " seem", " should", " whether", " will", " would" and similar expressions. Statements set out in this news release relating to future shipments of product based on the above referenced purchase order to make up the total size of the order, the continued distribution and acceptance of Avivagen's technology, anticipated growth in demand for Avivagen's products, the possibility for OxC-beta™ Livestock to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds as well as fill a critical need for health support in certain livestock applications where antibiotics are precluded, the size of market opportunities and the potential for a longer term relationship with the customer are all forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. For instance, these initial orders may not result in new orders for Avivagen' s products, despite receipt of the purchase order delivery or fulfilment of orders of product could be delayed for a number of reasons, some of which are outside of Avivagen' s control, which could result in anticipated future deliveries and revenues from such sales being delayed or in the most serious cases eliminated, actions taken by Avivagen' s customers and factors affecting the business and financial viability of Avivagen' s customers can have a negative impact on the expectation of future sales and revenues, demand for Avivagen' s products may not continue to grow and could decline, Avivagen' s products may not gain market acceptance or regulatory approval in new jurisdictions or for new applications and may not be widely accepted as a replacement for antibiotics in livestock feeds, new market access may not occur in the timeline or manner expected by Avivagen, the market opportunities may not be as large as Avivagen anticipates and a longer term relationship with the customer may not be achieved due to many factors, many of which are outside of Avivagen' s control. Trial results described above may not be indicative of anticipated results of using Avivagen's products in all cases. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the business of Avivagen set out in Avivagen' s most recent management' s discussion and analysis of financial condition available at www.SEDAR.com. Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

