Aviva Systems Biology Joins YCharOS, Inc. Industry Advisory Committee To Evaluate Antibody Reagents

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva Systems Biology, a market leader in antibodies, immunoassay kits, and recombinant proteins for life science research, today announced it has joined the YCharOS Industry Advisory Committee (IAC) which aims to...

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva Systems Biology, a market leader in antibodies, immunoassay kits, and recombinant proteins for life science research, today announced it has joined the YCharOS Industry Advisory Committee (IAC) which aims to enable users of antibodies to better evaluate commercially available antibody reagents.

Inconsistent antibody performance is a significant challenge for researchers and sits at the heart of the reproducibility crisis observed in biomedical research. To address this unmet need, YCharOS is performing head-to-head comparisons of commercially available antibodies to the same target protein and publishing the results in a transparent and open access way. Aviva Systems Biology will be providing their antibodies to YCharOS to be a part of this validation.

"As a manufacturer and distributor of antibodies for life science research for over 18 years, Aviva is committed to providing quality reagents to the industry," said Kevin Harvey, President of Aviva Systems Biology. "We are proud to join YCharOS in their mission to characterize commercially available antibodies for every human protein."

Learn more about Aviva Systems Biology at avivasysbio.com

Learn more about YCharOS at ycharos.com

About Aviva Systems Biology

Aviva Systems Biology, founded in 2002, is a global market leader in proteomics research offering a broad portfolio of polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies, immunoassay kits, recombinant proteins, and custom protein expression and manufacturing services for academic and biopharma researchers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Aviva offering supports multiple applications such as western blotting, IHC, ELISA, and immunoprecipitation along with providing researchers one of the largest catalogs of targets and species to choose from.

Contact Wendy ParenteauDirector of Marketing wparenteau@avivasysbio.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviva-systems-biology-joins-ycharos-inc-industry-advisory-committee-to-evaluate-antibody-reagents-301426970.html

SOURCE Aviva Systems Biology