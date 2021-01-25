Avista Publishes 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avista (AVA) - Get Report launched its renewed corporate responsibility disclosure effort, publishing the 2021 corporate responsibility report and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) information on its corporate website, avistacorp.com. The content reports on Avista's operations and includes commitments in four areas: environment, people, customers and communities and ethical governance. The website also provides links to Avista's reporting on a series of industry and financial ESG disclosures.

"Avista has long been committed to corporate responsibility and reporting on these topics. This renewed disclosure effort provides a broad look at our operations and how we're fulfilling our commitments to our people, customers, communities and shareholders," said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. "Through this report, ESG information about our company is easily accessible for all of our stakeholders."

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 397,000 customers and natural gas to 363,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

