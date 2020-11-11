Aviso Files 4 New Patents And Bolsters Executive Leadership And Key Advisors To Fuel Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviso, the only AI Revenue Intelligence platform that closes the loop from predictive forecasting to turn-by-turn deal guidance, has filed for four new patents in its third quarter, and expanded its leadership...

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviso, the only AI Revenue Intelligence platform that closes the loop from predictive forecasting to turn-by-turn deal guidance, has filed for four new patents in its third quarter, and expanded its leadership team with a new slate of Board Advisors, a Senior Vice President of Product, and Chief of Staff to CEO/Vice President of Special Projects, as it enters Q4 with a blockbuster pipeline for its AI guided virtual selling platform.

Aviso's four new patents focus on advanced machine learning technologies that drastically improve modern revenue teams' ability to manage deal-level and aggregate-level forecasting during current and future "black swan" scenarios. These recently filed patents also instantiate new ways to automate updates to CRM, ERP, and other database systems with Next Best Actions and personalized user interactions using natural language processing (NLP) techniques. During COVID-19, it has become imperative for businesses to incorporate new signals and algorithms to manage their forecasts, while identifying at-risk and upside deals.

Aviso's new additions to the leadership team come on the heels of record growth in Q3, expansions across its global customer base including Fortune 500 leaders like Honeywell, key new customer wins including Launch Darkly, a Cloud 100 leader and a leading global Private Equity firm's portfolio, and increased market awareness among Chief Revenue and Financial Officers on the need for digital revenue intelligence solutions in the new normal.

"As virtual digital selling becomes the new normal for revenue teams, the growth of Aviso is accelerating. Aviso is leading a major transition in B2B sales by applying AI guidance across our Fortune 500 and global customer base to drive revenue and reduce risk," said Trevor Rodrigues-Templar, CEO and President of Aviso. "I am delighted to welcome David Flink and Harish Dittakavi to my leadership team, and long-time business collaborators, Dan Dal Degan, Will Anastas, and Vinod Hariharan to our Advisory Board. These leaders will help execute our mission of providing enterprise solutions with data-driven insights to guide sales teams to build better pipelines and close more of the right deals."

David Flink joins Aviso as SVP of Product Management. David will be responsible for several aspects of the Aviso product with a focus on activity and relationship intelligence. David has over 15 years of experience in enterprise products including for Sales. He was most recently VP of Product Management and Design at People.ai. He was also a key product leader at LinkedIn where he led Product Management teams for Search, Discovery, Identity (formerly LinkedIn Profile), and App UX. Prior to LinkedIn, David spent 10 years in various roles in Microsoft.

Harish Dittakavi joins Aviso as VP of Special Projects and Chief of Staff to the President and CEO. As VP of Special Projects, Harish is responsible for company-wide strategic Go-to-Market and product initiatives with a special focus on growing Aviso's international and India operations. Harish was most recently Director of Sales Finance & Customer Operations at ServiceNow, where he worked in a variety of analytics leadership roles for over 8 years. Harish also spearheaded ServiceNow's Custom CRM system efforts enabling it to grow to $2.5B.

Aviso also added Dan Dal Degan and Vinod Hariharan to its current slate of Board Advisors. Aviso's current Advisors includes Scott McNealy, former CEO of Sun Microsystems, Paul Chapman, Global CIO at Box, Subrah Iyar, Founder of Moxtra, and Co-Founder of WebEx, Bill Heil, former COO of VMWare, PD Singh, Head of AI Products at UIPath, and Shashi Upadhyaya, Executive Vice President at Dun & Bradstreet.

Dan Dal Degan is Operating Partner at Marlin Equity Partners. He was also CEO of SpringCM and led the acquisition of SpringCM by DocuSign in 2018 for $270M. Dan also served on the Board of Directors of Samanage (sold to SolarWinds for $350M in 2019) and SalesHood. For over 11 years, Dan built and led Salesforce sales teams in the central US and nationwide. Dan's career has also included successful leadership roles at Siebel Systems, Sybase, and Oracle -- during their IPO and expansion phases.

Vinod Hariharan is Chief Financial Officer at AlidaCXM (formerly Vision Critical). He was also formerly the Vice President, Finance and Controller at Marketo. Vinod has been a Finance Executive in the Cloud Computing, SaaS, PaaS, and Internet companies with over 15 years of experience in management and business leadership and expertise in M&A, IPOs, and also led teams at Salesforce and Price Waterhouse Coopers.

About Aviso AIAviso is the AI compass that guides sales and go-to-market teams to close more deals, accelerate growth, and find their Revenue True North. Aviso AI delivers revenue intelligence, drives informed team-wide actions and course corrections, and gives precise guidance so sellers and teams don't get lost in the fog of CRM and augment themselves with predictive AI. With demonstrated results across Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders such as Dell, Honeywell, Splunk, Nuance, Elastic, Github, and RingCentral, Aviso works at the frontier of predictive AI to help teams close more deals and drive more revenue. Aviso AI has generated 305 billion insights, analyzed $180B in pipeline, and helped customers win $100B in deals. Companies use Aviso to drive more revenue, achieve goals faster, and win in bold, new frontiers. By using Aviso's guided-selling tools instead of conventional CRM systems, sales teams close 20% more deals with 98%+ accuracy, and reduce spending on non-core CRM licenses by 30%.

Aviso is backed by Storm Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Shasta Ventures, and other leading Silicon Valley investors.

