Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray As Chief Medical Officer

SANTA FE, N.M. and MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

David S. Joseph, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avisa, said: "We are thrilled to have Richard join our team. He is a highly accomplished leader who brings a wealth of expertise to Avisa. He is a change driver who has led teams and major initiatives in a wide range of areas. His broad experience engaging hospitals and patients and managing client-facing teams and external relationships will be invaluable to Avisa as we advance development of the Avisa BreathTest™."

Dr. Richard K. Murray, Chief Medical Officer of Avisa, added: "I am excited to join the Avisa team at this critical stage in the company's development. Throughout my career, I have focused on addressing patient needs by listening to the patient and working with internal and external teams to find innovative solutions to optimize care. I believe that the Avisa BreathTest has the possibility of bringing better treatment to patients by identifying pathogens early so appropriate antibiotics can be given and by monitoring to ensure that patients get treated quickly to avoid a worsening of their disease. These efforts align very well with the critically important goal of antimicrobial stewardship."

About Avisa Diagnostics Inc.

Avisa (CSE:AVBT) is a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), a novel drug/device biomarker technology platform that enables the ultra-rapid detection of virulent bacterial pathogens, detecting and monitoring bacterial load after the patient inhales or ingests its proprietary drug substrates. The Company has established clinical proof-of-concept through trials in cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and community-acquired pneumonia, which demonstrated positive safety and clinical efficacy results. Avisa is planning pivotal trials in Post-COVID-19 bronchiectasis and ventilator-associated pneumonia and plans to submit an Investigational Device Exemption application to the U.S. FDA for the first pivotal trial next year. For further information, visit http://avisadx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Avisa Diagnostics Inc.David S. JosephPresident and Chief Executive Officer Phone: +1 610 947 0360E-mail: info@avisadx.com www.avisadx.com

Investors and Media ContactsMC Services AGLaurie Doyle, Raimund Gabriel E-mail: avisa@mc-services.euEurope: +49 89-210 2280 U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements about the business plans and expectations of the Company and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward- looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Resulting Issuer. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: (i) changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; (ii) compliance with extensive government regulation and the costs associated with compliance; (iii) the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and (iv) risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Resulting Issuer and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, nor assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.