Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (AVNT) , a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-one and one-quarter cents ($0.2125) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on July 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 18, 2021.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (AVNT) , with 2021 expected revenues of $4.3 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

