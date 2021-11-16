AvidXchange Announces Early IPO Lock-up Release

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. ("AvidXchange") (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced an upcoming partial early lock-up release for current employees and consultants with respect to shares of AvidXchange's common stock (the "shares") pursuant to the terms of certain lock-up agreements ("lock-up agreements") entered into by AvidXchange's securityholders with the underwriters of AvidXchange's initial public offering.

Pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements, up to 25% of the total of shares of common stock, options or restricted stock units, or any other security of the company, held by current employees or consultants, but excluding executive officers, may be sold beginning at the commencement of trading on November 19, 2021. Accordingly, AvidXchange estimates that up to 1,602,846 shares of common stock will become eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on November 19, 2021.

About AvidXchange ™AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable ("AP") automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange's software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 7,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 700,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Media Contact:Olivia Sorrellsosorrells@avidxchange.com980-643-7889

Investor Contact:ir@avidxchange.com