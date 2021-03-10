AvidXchange And The California Association Of Community Managers Partner To Educate Members On The Impact Of Accounts Payable And Payments Automation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, and the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) are partnering to help educate community management organizations on the benefits of automation. Through expert content including webinars, virtual events and videos, CACM members will learn how to better manage financials by automating manual AP and payment processes.

" California has the most community associations of any state in the U.S., so developing this relationship with CACM will help inform a large portion of the industry about how automation enables more efficient, secure payments," said Tyler Gill, Vice President of Homeowner Association Sales at AvidXchange. "CACM provides best-in-class education and we are eager to become part of those resources to support community managers in focusing on what matters most - serving their communities and building relationships with board members."

Shifting from paper-based AP to electronic invoicing and payments allows community associations and management companies to increase efficiency and cut costs. By reducing the time and resources required to pay bills, companies can grow and scale portfolios without adding headcount. Solutions like AvidXchange Strongroom also integrate directly with the most widely used HOA accounting systems, creating a unified platform that enables full visibility into cashflow for HOA boards and easy invoice approvals to avoid payment bottlenecks.

"We are very excited to add AvidXchange into the CACM Alliance Partnership Program," shares CACM CEO, Tom Freeley. "When considering partners in our Alliance Partnership Program, we look for companies that share our goals of providing the best service to their clients. AvidXchange, an industry leader in the account payable processing space, accomplishes that goal. This partnership will ensure our manager and management company members receive incredible incentive-based programs and services."

AvidXchange serves community management companies and HOAs nationwide, offering solutions and services that meet the complex needs of association managers, accounting teams, board members and homeowners.

About AvidXchange™AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses. With 1,500 employees supporting 6,000 customers across North America, AvidXchange processes over $140 billion transactions annually with more than 680,000 suppliers paid through its network. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

About CACM With nearly 3,000 members, CACM is the only community association management organization to offer California-specific programs leading to a state-recognized designation of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®). The association trains community managers to understand and have a working knowledge of more than 1,200 laws and statutes regulating homeowners associations for the benefit of homeowners throughout California. For more information about CACM, our programs or services, visit www.cacm.org or contact Emily Yost, Director of Marketing & Communications, at (949) 340-6629 or eyost@cacm.org.

