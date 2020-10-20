AvidXchange Adds Four Industry Executives To Leadership To Fuel Continued Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, continues its growth with the addition of four new leaders across its product, treasury and operations teams. John Feldman joins as Senior Vice President of Operations, Marie LaQuerre as Vice President of Treasury Operations, Mari-Anne Eisert as Vice President of Product Management and Lori Frederick as Vice President of Product Management, respectively. These experienced executives will play a key role in strategic growth initiatives and continued innovation for AvidXchange products to deliver a superior customer experience.

"Having great leaders is fundamental to building a great place to work, which is the foundation for successfully growing and scaling as a business," said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "As we celebrate 20 years as a company and look ahead to the next 20, we're eager to continue on our journey of transforming the way middle market businesses pay their bills, starting internally with strategically building our leadership team."

Senior Vice President of Operations, John FeldmanAs the SVP of Operations, John will focus on process excellence, operating stability, customer satisfaction, risk management and unit cost productivity. He will report directly to Dan Drees, Chief Growth Officer. John joins AvidXchange from Capital One where he held key roles as Head of Bank Operations and most recently Chief Risk Officer for the company's Retail and Direct Bank. Prior to Capital One, John was with Bank of America for more than 26 years where he served in various roles. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Florida.

Vice President of Treasury Operations, Marie LaQuerreAs the VP of Treasury Operations, Marie will oversee day-to-day treasury operations and focus on implementing operational efficiencies across the business. She will report to John Feldman, SVP of Operations. Marie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in banking, financial services, payments and money movement. Most recently she served as Managing Director at AvantGarde Payment Solutions for more than eight years. Marie has held various leadership roles with large public banks such as Bank of America and Capital One.

Vice President of Product Management, Mari-Anne EisertIn this technical role as the VP of Product Management, Mari-Anne will focus on developing and executing the strategy behind AvidXchange's AvidPay product. She will report directly to Chief Technology Officer, Chris Tinsley. She brings years of expertise in portfolio simplification, software application development, business systems integration, operational process improvements and customer service. Prior to joining AvidXchange, Mari-Anne served in several director roles during her 14-year tenure with HMS.

Vice President of Product Management, Lori FrederickIn this customer-facing role as the VP of Product Management, Lori will create a payment strategy that continues to deliver additional customer value with AvidXchange's payment products, including developing positioning on international and real-time payments. She will report to Tim Johnson, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Product Experience. Lori's previous experience includes more than 23 years with Wells Fargo, as well as owning a digital consultant group focused on helping small to midsize financial institutions leverage the power of digital to drive revenue, operational efficiency and sustainability. Lori holds a finance and investment banking management degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in data science and business analytics from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

About AvidXchangeAvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses. Founded in the year 2000, AvidXchange processes over $140 billion transactions annually across its network of more than 680,000 suppliers, transforming the way 6,000 customers in North America pay their bills. AvidXchange is distinguished as a global fintech unicorn and one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S. with 1,500 employees supporting customers across seven office locations. For more information about AvidXchange, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

