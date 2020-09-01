Avidbots Launches Neo 2 The Next Generation And New Industry Standard In Robot Floor Scrubbers

Autonomous commercial floor scrubber delivers a high-quality, consistent clean to free up front line workers for higher-value tasks

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Avidbots, the company bringing robots to everyday life, today announced the launch of Neo 2, their next generation autonomous robot floor scrubber platform. Created to be the industry standard, Neo 2 has been engineered from the ground up to be the highest in quality, reliability, and serviceability with industry-leading technology and software.

According to a recent survey, 80 percent of businesses consider cleanliness and sanitation their top concern when managing the risk of COVID-19 to employees, customers, and the public. For those businesses, Neo 2 is coming at the right time. In fact, Avidbots has seen a 100 percent increase in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic reached North America.

Designed for cleaning and sanitizing vast commercial spaces with hard-flooring, Neo 2 offers organizations the opportunity to free up cleaning staff to focus on high-touch areas as well as ensuring a consistent cleaning experience. Many businesses (80 percent) expressed concern about the ability of their dedicated cleaning staff to comprehensively clean against COVID-19.

Featuring best-in-class technology integration, Neo 2 is powered by the Avidbots AI Platform and features a market-leading 14 sensors, resulting in 360 degrees visibility and advanced obstacle avoidance. Coupled with advanced diagnostics and the proprietary Avidbots Command Center, Neo 2 operates with minimal human intervention, delivering maximum uptime and repeatability due to leading-edge automation. Moving at speeds up to 1.35m/4.43 ft per second, Neo 2 cleans and sanitizes more effectively and efficiently than humans, allowing the cleaning team to focus on other areas while Neo 2 takes care of the floors. With increased needs for disinfection in the 'new normal', Neo 2 will soon offer a Disinfectant Add-on with capacity to disinfect high-touch 3-D surfaces. To learn more about Neo 2, watch this video to witness its cleaning capabilities in action.

"We are excited to launch Neo 2 as the next iteration of our world-leading autonomous, floor-scrubbing robot platform. Building on the great success of the previous version, Neo 2 delivers a quality, reliable, and measurable floor-cleaning solution to commercial spaces," says Faizan Sheikh, CEO and Co-founder of Avidbots. "In a time when businesses need consistent, high-quality cleaning, and disinfecting, Neo 2 offers a smart answer for companies needing to reassure customers, partners and employees alike."

"As a robotics-first company, we're proud to release the next generation of Neo, setting a new standard for floor cleaning robots as we continue to bring robots to everyday life to expand human potential" says Pablo Molina, Chairman, CTO, VP of Product and Co-founder of Avidbots.

An innovator in autonomous floor scrubbers, Avidbots provides robotics solutions to some of the world's biggest companies across manufacturing, warehousing, education, healthcare, airports, retail and beyond, such as DHL, Singapore Changi Airport, and 3M.

About AvidbotsAvidbots is a robotics company with a vision to bring robots to everyday life to expand human potential. Their groundbreaking product, the Neo autonomous floor scrubbing robot, is deployed around the world and trusted by leading facilities and building service companies. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kitchener, ON, Canada, Avidbots is offering comprehensive service and support to customers on 5 continents. Avidbots is backed by top global venture capital firms, including True Ventures, Next47, GGV Capital, BDC, Felicis Ventures, Real Ventures, and Golden Ventures. For more information, visit Avidbots.com.

SOURCE Avidbots Corp.