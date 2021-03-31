Avid Names S'hail Holding Group As Master Distributor To Expand The Reach Of Its Video And Audio Business Across Qatar

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media technology provider Avid® ( NASDAQ: AVID) today announced a new multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic purchasing agreement with S'hail Holding Group of Qatar. As part of this first such agreement in Avid's Middle East & Africa sales region, S'hail has established a new company, QPlay Avid Solutions, as sole dedicated representative and service provider for all Avid video products to clients throughout Qatar including TV broadcasters, film studios, post houses and audio creators.

"Avid is delighted to advance our relationship with S'hail Holding Group to enhance our operations and reach across Qatar, making it easier and faster for our clients to collaborate with us," said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer, Avid. "This highly valued partner has repeatedly proven that it brings crucial experience and expertise to ensure that Avid can participate in and carry out some of our customers' most innovative and challenging projects. With the full-time focus of QPlay, we anticipate even greater success and satisfaction for our clients."

"Together, our companies brought the right combination for advancing the capabilities of clients across the Qatari media community," said Ziyad Eissa, CEO, S'hail Holding Group. "We are very pleased to expand our partnership and build on our track record to go further afield with Avid."

S'hail started as an Avid reseller in 2019. The companies have collaborated on a wide range of client projects, including upgrades to existing workflows and facilities as well as launches of new TV channels and other media providers.

About AvidAvid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer ®, Pro Tools ®, Avid NEXIS ®, MediaCentral ®, iNEWS ®, AirSpeed ®, Sibelius ®, Avid VENUE ™, FastServe ®, and Maestro ™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contact:AvidDave Smith978.502.9607 david.smith@avid.com