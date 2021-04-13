Avid And LiveU Enable Secure Remote IP Contribution Through MediaCentral | Stream

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID) today announced a strategic partnership with LiveU to enable the ingest of IP streams for television news and remote live TV production in Avid's MediaCentral platform. This collaboration with LiveU, inventor and innovator of cellular bonding for transmitting high-quality live video, builds on Avid's strategy to simplify on-premise and cloud-based production workflows and provide unparalleled openness for broadcasters and content providers.

MediaCentral is an open media workflow platform with an ecosystem of strategic partners that seamlessly integrates LiveU as well as Haivision and other SRT-enabled cameras or devices, encoders and mobile apps. Broadcasters and content providers using MediaCentral | Stream, Avid's powerful IP stream ingest solution for television news and remote live TV production, can now ingest live content from LiveU streaming directly into their workflows. This new capability provides a cost-effective and fast way to securely send streams over the internet, generated by LiveU field units using the secure LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol delivered directly into Avid production environments.

With LiveU's cloud-based solutions, media companies can accept incoming LRT feeds from any field unit, LiveU Matrix IP distribution platform, or existing portable field units from LiveU with the cloud integration module. This interoperability, combined with MediaCentral | Stream, provides broadcasters with a fast, seamless and cost-effective way of ingesting IP content into MediaCentral, so they can quickly bring live content and news stories to audiences across linear and digital platforms.

"Our partnership with Avid streamlines the workflow for our joint customers with a pre-integrated solution," said Avi Cohen, COO and Co-founder at LiveU. "The integration of our products with Avid MediaCentral sets a high industry standard for transmitting and ingesting live video by providing the consistent bandwidth and reliability that broadcasters demand to acquire, manage and distribute high-quality remote live broadcasts from anywhere."

"Avid's strategic partnership with LiveU builds on a growing ecosystem of industry-leading technologies that enable broadcasters to transmit and ingest live feeds from remote locations into MediaCentral-based production environments, something that has been historically difficult and expensive," said Raul Alba, Director of Product Marketing - Media and Cloud at Avid. "Our partnership with LiveU simplifies remote IP contribution by streamlining workflows and making remotely-generated content delivered securely via IP quickly available for television news, sports and remote live TV production scenarios, all enabling broadcasters to cover more stories and deliver faster to linear and digital platforms."

For more information on Avid's broadcast and media production workflows and solutions, visit https://www.avid.com/mediacentral-stream and listen to Avid's on-demand webinar, Enabling IP Contribution for Avid Production Environments.

About LiveU LiveU is changing the rules of the game for live news and dynamic sports coverage, with flawless 5G 4K HEVC live streaming and remote production. Together with its cloud-based management and next-gen IP distribution platforms, LiveU offers the most cost-effective end-to-end contribution, production and distribution solution. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production ranging from our newest, portable production-level field units and smartphone app to satellite/cellular hybrid and external antenna solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, news agencies, sports and entertainment, streaming live video to TV, mobile, online and social media. LiveU is a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About AvidAvid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer ®, Pro Tools ®, Avid NEXIS ®, MediaCentral ®, iNEWS ®, AirSpeed ®, Sibelius ®, Avid VENUE ™, FastServe ®, and Maestro ™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

