Avicanna's RHO Phyto™ Rapid Act Sprays Are Now Available Nation Wide In Canada Through Medical Cannabis By Shoppers™

RHO Phyto™ Rapid Act Sprays are now available nationwide in high ratios of CBD to THC and are designed for rapid absorption and with lemon-mint flavour on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ portal.

The Rapid Act Sprays are also available for the Medical Cannabis Real World Evidence Studies (MC-RWE) conducted by the University Health Network in partnerships with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers along side RHO Phyto's Micro Drop Oil formulations.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna" or the " Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that its advanced RHO Phyto Rapid Act Sprays are now officially available nationwide in Canada on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers (" Shoppers") portal, as well as through the Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence Study at the University Health Network.

Avicanna's RHO Phyto product line is now commercially available after years of research and development through collaborations with world class academic and clinical organizations. The development of RHO Phyto products has focused on the key properties in drug development that health care providers seek when recommending a medical product to their patients such as formulation stability for consistent dosing, enhanced absorption and a range of onset times.

The Rapid Act Spray is a sublingual spray and is among the second set of Avicanna's RHO Phyto products available for purchase through Shoppers. The sublingual sprays bypass first-pass metabolism and are quickly absorbed in the mucosal lining under the tongue. The RHO Phyto Rapid Act Spray provides an alternative delivery form to the RHO Phyto Micro Drops (also available for sale through Shoppers) which are absorbed through the oral route. The RHO Phyto Rapid Act Sprays have been formulated with specific ingredients that enhance absorption and the onset time of cannabinoids across the mucous membrane beneath the tongue. The lemon-mint flavoured sprays will be available in 10:20 CBD and 2:40 (w/w) THC to CBD ratios.

Dr. Justin Grant, Avicanna's Executive Vice President of Scientific Affairs, commented, "The RHO Phyto Rapid Act Sprays are designed for faster onset and can be used in acute conditions where patients seek faster relief. The sublingual sprays can also be used to supplement slower and longer acting products, such as the RHO Phyto Micro Drop, when occasional higher doses may be required. Sublingual administration provides an alternative to the potentially harmful effects of consuming inhalation products."

In August 2020, Avicanna launched its blood orange flavoured RHO Phyto Micro Drop 2:50 CBD and Micro Drop 5:20 CBD. In the coming months, Avicanna will be launching its much-anticipated RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gel, Daily Cream and Simple Dose Capsules. To ensure batch-to-batch consistency and high-quality products, these formulations are manufactured at MediPharm Labs Inc, a Good Manufacturing Practices (" GMP") certified facility. In addition to strict GMP manufacturing, all RHO Phyto products undergo GMP-level analytical testing by Sigma Analytical Services Inc. and use blockchain technology developed by TruTrace Technologies Inc. to manage, track and trace each step of the supply chain.

Detailed guidelines outlining dosing and titration for Health Care Practitioners (" HCPs") and patients is available on the RHO Phyto website at www.rhophyto.com. In addition, the Avicanna Academy includes additional product information for patients, frequently asked questions, and a recording of Avicanna's 3rd annual symposium which was hosted virtually in partnership with Shoppers on July 21, 2020. For more information visit https://www.avicanna.com/the-avicanna-academy/.

The Company has also re-branded and re-launched its subsidiary, My Cannabis Clinic (formerly known as My Cannabis), which specializes in assisting patients to gain access to medical cannabis and cannabinoid-based products for medical use. My Cannabis Clinic is devoted to providing HCPs and patients with the support and education needed for medical cannabis use. My Cannabis Clinic believes in providing quality care to patients and providing education on the considerations and potential benefits that cannabis has to offer for medical use. Information about My Cannabis Clinic can be found at https://mycannabisclinic.org/.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna's team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

Pura H&W™: an advanced and clinically tested line of CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products; and,

RHO Phyto™: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nation-wide across Canada in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart. RHO Phyto is the first strictly medical formulary of advanced "Cannabis 2.0" products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data.

With ongoing clinical trials on its derma-cosmetic (Pura H&W), medical cannabis (RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna's dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company's vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna's commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.

Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna's Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email at info@avicanna.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and includes statements with respec t to the ability of the RHO Phyto Rapid Act Sprays to be used in acute conditions where patients seek faster relief, the ability of the RHO Phyto Rapid Act Sprays to be used to supplement slower and longer acting products, the ability of the Company launching the RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gel, Daily Cream and Simple Dose Capsules, the ability of My Cannabis Clinic to provide HCPs and patients with the support and education needed for medical cannabis use, and that there is a benefit to using cannabis for medical purposes. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated April 15, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.