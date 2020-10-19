Aviation Workers To Hold A Rally On Parlament Hill On October 20th, 2020 At Noon

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Aviation workers will be holding a peaceful rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 20 th, 2020 at noon to demand from the Government of Canada concrete measures for a safe reopening of the aviation industry.

Our Facebook group was started in early September by airline pilots, who felt that aviation industry workers were forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue has struck a responsive chord, with 9,000 members joining within 5 days.

Over 11,000 members strong today, our group represents all aviation industry employees whose lives and livelihoods were destroyed by the demise of the Canadian air travel industry. We are pilots and flight attendants; flight dispatchers; crew schedulers; ground personnel; airport personnel; catering; cleaners; ticket agents; travel agents; tour operators; and people of many other professions within the commercial aviation industry.

Among the strictest in the world, air travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government since March 2020 to stem the spread of COVID-19, also brought the commercial aviation industry to nearly a complete halt. For nearly 8 months, there was no clear message from our government on specific measures in place to gradually restart the industry.

Aviation is a key driver of the Canadian economy. A major employer, air transport industry provides livelihood to over 633,000 Canadians via direct and indirect wages and induced spending. It is also the only rapid worldwide transportation network, essential for global business. It plays a vital role in generating economic growth and facilitating international trade. Grounded airplanes disrupt not only business and tourism travel, but make it impossible to deliver emergency medical supplies, foreign temporary workers to help Canadian farmers, or fresh fruits and vegetables to your table.

We demand concrete measures from the federal government to safely restart the aviation industry for the benefit of all Canadians.

For more information on our group, Aviation workers made redundant in Canada by the COVID-19 crisis, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/3564215546923455

SOURCE Aviation workers