Aviation Market From Aerospace And Defense Industry Witnesses Emergence Of Airbus SE, And AltexSoft Inc. As Dominant Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The commercial aviation crew management systems market in the aerospace & defense industry is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the commercial aviation crew management systems market will progress at a CAGR of 7.47%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The need for improved operational efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities to the market players, as per this latest aviation market report. However, growth in significant initial investments will one of the crucial factors likely to impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market is segmented as below:

Type

Core Systems



Additional Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, AltexSoft Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hitit Computer Services, IBS Software Pvt. Ltd., Information Systems Associates FZE, Sabre Corp., and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial aviation crew management systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth aviation market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas :

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market size

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market trends

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market industry analysis

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aviation crew management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aviation crew management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aviation crew management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aviation crew management systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Core systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Additional systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

AltexSoft Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Hitit Computer Services

IBS Software Pvt. Ltd.

Information Systems Associates FZE

Sabre Corp.

The Boeing Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

