DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Life Rafts Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Capacity; Type; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 709.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,524.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market. The aviation life rafts market players are experiencing substantial demand for their products from different end users, such as defense and general aviation aircraft manufacturers, military forces, and general aviation aircraft operators. Considering the fact that the general aviation aircraft operators or military forces must replace the life rafts every three years, the demand for life rafts is propelling in these sectors.The players operating in the aviation life rafts market offer their products with a service life of more than ten years; however, the life rafts' service life is restricted to three years. The shorter service life allows the end user to mount newer life rafts every three years, thereby benefiting the end user by ensuring smooth inflation and further operations of the raft during any water landing mishaps. The benefit of replacing the life rafts every three years has been attracting a substantial number of helicopter and general aviation manufacturers and operators, which is propelling the growth of the aviation life rafts market in the current scenario. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aviation Life Rafts MarketThe recent outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the aerospace industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production, despite huge backlogs among the aircraft manufacturers. However, due to a significant rise in the number of passenger counts, there is an increase in aircraft procurement (commercial, general and military). The outbreak of COVID-19 has decimated the demand for aircraft across the end users (general aviation, commercial aviation, and military aviation). This has reflected lesser demand for ancillary products such as aviation life rafts. In addition to procurement of aircraft fleet, several commercial airlines have retired a fair percentage of their widebody jets which demanded higher volumes of evacuation slides/rafts. This factor is anticipated to showcase slowdown in procurement of life rafts, thereby hampering the growth of the aviation life rafts market. Moreover, the limited manpower at the raft manufacturing units also weakened the production rate, thereby reflecting slowdown in the growth of the aviation life rafts market. Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global aviation life rafts market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global aviation life rafts market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Aviation Life Rafts Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Aviation Life Rafts Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Driver5.1.1 Accentuating Shipment Volumes of General Aviation Aircraft Fleet5.1.2 Shorter Service Life of Aviation Life Rafts5.2 Market Restraint5.2.1 Discontinuation of Airbus A380 Program5.2.2 Redundant on Domestic Flights5.3 Market Opportunity5.3.1 Increasing Manufacturing and Deliveries of Commercial Narrow body and Wide body Jets5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Reduction in Weight of Life Rafts5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Aviation Life Rafts - Global Market Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Aviation Life Rafts Market Analysis - By Capacity7.1 Overview7.2 Aviation Life Rafts Market, By Capacity (2019 and 2027)7.3 Large-sized Life Rafts7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Large-sized Life Rafts: Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Medium-sized Life Rafts7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Medium-sized Life Rafts: Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Small-sized Life Rafts7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Small-sized Life Rafts: Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Aviation Life Rafts Market - By Type8.1 Overview8.2 Aviation Life Rafts Market, by Type (2019 and 2027)8.3 Single Tube Life Rafts8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Single Tube Life Rafts: Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Multi-Tube Life Rafts8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Multi-Tube Life Rafts: Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Aviation Life Rafts Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Aviation Life Rafts Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)9.3 General Aviation9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 General Aviation: Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Military/Defense Aviation9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Military/Defense Aviation: Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Commercial Aviation9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Commercial Aviation: Aviation Life Rafts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Aviation Life Rafts Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Aviation Life Rafts Market10.3 Europe: Aviation Life Rafts Market10.4 APAC: Aviation Life Rafts Market10.5 MEA: Aviation Life Rafts Market10.6 SAM: Aviation Life Rafts Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak11.1 Impact of COVID - 19 Pandemic on Global Aviation Life Rafts Market11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID - 19 Pandemic11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID - 19 Pandemic11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID - 19 Pandemic11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID - 19 Pandemic11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID - 19 Pandemic 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Market Initiative 13. Company Profiles13.1 EAM Worldwide13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Life Support International, Inc.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Revere Survival Inc.13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Safran S.A13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Survitec Group Limited13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 AVI Aviation13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Collins Aerospace Systems13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Meridian Inflatables Private Limited13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Switlik Parachute Co.13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Legend Aerospace13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxbhwr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviation-life-rafts-market-forecast-to-2027---covid-19-impact-and-global-analysis-301181155.html

SOURCE Research and Markets