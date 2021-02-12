Aviat Networks To Present At MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference On February 17, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) - Get Report, the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference, which will be held virtually from February 16 - 19, 2021.

Aviat is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 17, at 1:30 pm EST, with one-on-one meetings available throughout the day. Presenters from Aviat include Pete Smith, President and CEO; Eric Chang, Chief Financial Officer; and Keith Fanneron, Vice President, Global Finance and Investor Relations. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, with Aviat, please visit the event website at https://microcaprodeo.com

About the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland ConferenceThe MicroCap Rodeo is back with its Winter Wonderland Conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Aviat NetworksAviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact: Keith Fanneron Vice President Global Finance & Investor RelationsPhone: (408) 841-7128 Email: keith.fanneron@aviatnet.com

