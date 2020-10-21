Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) - Get Report declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, representing a 4 cent, or approximately 7%, increase over the previous dividend rate. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2020.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (AVY) - Get Report is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2019 were $7.1 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com

