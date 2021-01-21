Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced the following investor events: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 3 rd at 1:00 p.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 3 rd at 1:00 p.m. ET. The company's fourth quarter and full year earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

on Wednesday, February 3 rd at 1:00 p.m. ET. The company's fourth quarter and full year earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET. Avery Dennison Corporation 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, March 10 th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET and ending at 1:00 p.m. ET.

These events will be webcast live, and replays will be available following each event, at Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website ( www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (AVY) - Get Report is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 30,000 employees in over 50 countries. Reported sales in 2019 were $7.1 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

