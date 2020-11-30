Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced the following investor events: Mitch Butier, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in a Q&A hosted by UBS Securities on Monday, December 7 th, at 4:30 PM ET.

Mitch Butier, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in a Q&A hosted by UBS Securities on Monday, December 7 th, at 4:30 PM ET. The discussion, which will focus on current business trends and priorities, will conclude by 5:00 PM ET.

Deon Stander, vice president and general manager, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 9 th, at 4:00 PM ET. The discussion, which will focus primarily on trends and opportunities related to the company's Intelligent Labels (RFID) platform, will conclude by 4:45 PM ET.

These events will be streamed live and replays will be available following each event through a link posted on Avery Dennison's investor relations website at ( www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (AVY) - Get Report is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 30,000 employees in over 50 countries. Reported sales in 2019 were $7.1 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Certain statements made during these events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding future events, which may or may not occur. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "shall," "should," "target," "will," "would," or variations thereof, and other expressions that refer to future events and trends, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and financial or other business targets, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The more significant risks and uncertainties that may impact us are discussed in more detail under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We believe that the most significant risk factors that could affect our financial performance in the near-term include: (1) the impacts to our business from global economic conditions, political uncertainty, and changes in governmental regulations, including as a result of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic; (2) competitors' actions, including pricing, expansion in key markets, and product offerings; (3) the degree to which higher costs can be offset with productivity measures and/or passed on to customers through price increases, without a significant loss of volume; and (4) the execution and integration of acquisitions.

The forward-looking statements made during these events are made only as of the dates of the events, and we assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements to reflect new, changed or unanticipated events or circumstances, other than as may be required by law.

