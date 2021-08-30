AVEO Oncology Announces Participation At Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment ConferenceDate: Monday, September 13Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Baird 2021 Global Healthcare ConferenceDate: Tuesday, September 14Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the Baird fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at www.aveooncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation date.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is a commercial-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA ® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immuno-oncology combinations in RCC and other indications, and has several other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion to diversify representation within the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

