Aventiv Technologies Launches Community Impact Fund To Provide Financial And Technical Resources To Non-Profit Programs That Reduce Recidivism Rates

Grants are Available to Nonprofits Operating in Texas, Missouri, and Alabama with Demonstrated Experience Helping Justice-Involved Individuals and Families

DALLAS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies and its corrections subsidiary Securus Technologies today announced the creation of a new Community Impact Fund to support non-profit programs that work to reduce recidivism. The initiative is an extension of the organization's multi-year transformation efforts, providing financing and technical support to augment demonstrated success by organizations helping justice-involved individuals and families.

Grants are available to 501(c)(3) public charities operating in Texas, Missouri, or Alabama with a proven track record of success in providing meaningful support to the current and formerly incarcerated community. Program recipients will receive a minimum of $25,000 and may receive as much as $50,000 to support their work.

The initiative will prioritize grant funding to programs that operate within the following criteria:

Serve incarcerated or formerly incarcerated individuals;

Possess a clear track record of success reducing recidivism rates in their communities;

Demonstrate a record of sound fiscal management and diversified funding streams;

Hire and recruit diverse staff and board members that reflect the community in which they work.

"One of the primary causes of recidivism is the lack of programming, resources and support for the incarcerated community, and we are committed to changing that by working with organizations on the ground to ensure everyone has a fair chance to succeed when they re-enter society," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "We want to give passionate organizations - particularly those who are in need of financial or technical support - the opportunity make an even greater impact in their communities. Together, like-minded organizations can make some real change."

Grant funding must be used for direct services and may not be used for outsourced activities conducted by third parties. Nonprofits interested in being considered for funding may apply online through April 2 at 5:00 pm at www.CFTGrants.org. Any applications submitted past this date will not be considered.

For more information about the fund, please visit www.CFTGrants.org or contact us at grants@cftexas.org.

