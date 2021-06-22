Avenida Productions Appoints Jesse Martinez To Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Productions announced today that it has appointed Jesse Martinez, a Bay Area entrepreneur and venture capitalist, to its Board of Advisors. Mr. Martinez is Vice President, Business Development at Ennube Solutions, a Salesforce software consulting firm based in Berkeley, Calif. and is also a Venture Partner at VamosVentures, a $50M fund focused on U.S. Latino-led and diverse founder startups.

"Avenida Productions is unique in the entertainment industry. They are part investors, part management company and part studio. It's what's needed now to help get more Latino stories told, and guide the many talented and creative people in our community from inception through production and marketing in the world of filmmaking," said Mr. Martinez.

"Jesse is a great asset to Avenida. His wise counsel, network of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and access to top leaders in the Latino community will create a lot of opportunities for the filmmakers others creators we work with at Avenida," said Fanny Grande, CEO of Avenida Productions.

Avenida provides a range of services to independent filmmakers -- from creation, crowdfunding and capital raising, through production and distribution. "We're there for filmmakers every step of the way, using a get it made no matter what mentality. Jesse has created opportunities for Latino entrepreneurs just as Avenida is creating opportunities for filmmakers from under-represented communities." says Nelson Grande, Avenida's Chief Operating Officer.

About Jesse MartinezJesse is a serial tech entrepreneur, educator, philanthropist, investor, advisor, mentor, and a passionate evangelist for the global Latinx tech community. He was recently honored to attend the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos as a delegate for the 1st U.S. Hispanic Delegation led by the We Are All Human Foundation. He is also a co-author - Hispanic Stars Rising published in 2020. Jesse is a startup advisor to Opt Health, Avenida, madeBOS, Pitch Genius, DentiDesk & Bedrock Analytics, LaDaDa (exit), and honored to mentor many. He is also the Founder of Latinx Startup Alliance, a nonprofit focused on empowering Latinx startup founders.

About Avenida ProductionsAvenida Productions provides a full range of services and production space to independent filmmakers of color, women, and LGBTQ+ community members who are often overlooked by traditional Hollywood studios. Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, Avenida produced projects include the award-winning documentary Our Quinceañera now on Tubi and Amazon, My DACA Life, a documentary to be released in late 2021, Cages a thriller that takes a look at the border crisis in a unique way and Nice Trick a rom-com in development with Emma Bell from The Walking Dead. For more information visit www.avenida.tv.

