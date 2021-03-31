Avaya Receives 'Partner Of The Year' Awards From Verint For Transforming Customer And Employee Experiences Across The Globe

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that it has been recognized by Verint as its North American Enterprise Partner of the Year, EMEA Partner of the Year and Latin...

Avaya (AVYA) - Get Report, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that it has been recognized by Verint as its North American Enterprise Partner of the Year, EMEA Partner of the Year and Latin American Partner of the Year. Avaya was singled out for its achievements in delivering innovation for customer engagement, and for outstanding collaboration in helping organizations achieve business goals, revenue objectives and growth.

Verint is a technology partner providing customer engagement solutions integrated into the Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS contact center portfolio. Together, Avaya and Verint are delivering AI-based knowledge management to organizations worldwide, to enable better employee and customer experiences. Avaya's most recent accolades highlight the company's innovation in cloud and AI:

North American Enterprise Partner of the Year - Recognized for cloud-based deployments helping organizations bring new operational intelligence capabilities through CCaaS solutions that transform customer experiences.

- Recognized for providing the best experiences for customers through solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI). EMEA Partner Deal of the Year - Recognized for exemplary performance in project wins, consulting, cloud transition and customer engagement.

"Every brand strives to deliver exceptional experiences that improve customer satisfaction and increase customer loyalty. Being able to meet the needs of the 'everything customer' and make them feel special and connected to your brand requires the engagement of the entire organization including the contact center, the back office, branch office…and all employees," said Steven Spears, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Avaya. "The Avaya-Verint partnership has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional experiences for over 16 years, helping organizations meet and exceed customer expectations with engaged and knowledgeable staff, and building stronger brands as a result."

"Our partners play an important role in our business, and we congratulate Avaya on their great achievements across multiple awards," said John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances, Verint. "Technology partners like Avaya are an integral part of our success and go-to-market strategy, and we are pleased to recognize their achievements and highlight how together we best solve the business requirements of our joint customers. In reflecting on the successes of the past year, the judging panel selected Avaya based on their expertise, proven track record and focus on customer success."

For any questions or more information on how Avaya and Verint can help enhance employee and customer experiences for your business, Contact Avaya Sales.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) - Get Report. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint ® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands - including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies - build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement ™ to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company ™. Learn more at Verint.com.

