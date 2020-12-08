Avaya Named One Of Five "Most Culturally Powerful Companies" In The Americas

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to improve and simplify communications and collaboration, has been named one of the top five most culturally powerful companies in the Americas by the TOP+ Americas Ranking organization and El Economista...

Avaya (AVYA) - Get Report, a global leader in solutions to improve and simplify communications and collaboration, has been named one of the top five most culturally powerful companies in the Americas by the TOP+ Americas Ranking organization and El Economista magazine. The annual ranking recognizes local and multinational companies from a wide range of industries based on an Index of Culture and Organizational Climate.

The index is based on key organizational culture criteria including: motivation, work attitude and flexibility, honesty, diversity and inclusion, leadership, organizational dynamics, resilience, identification with the company, job growth, training, organizational, company policies and social responsibility. This year, company response to the pandemic was also a factor in the evaluation and ranking.

"At Avaya a top priority is our investment in people and culture, and we are so proud and inspired by this recognition for our positive and empowering work environment," said Galib Karim, Vice President, Avaya, Latin America. "We continue to attract the best talent, delivering innovation to our customers every day, and their passion, commitment and enthusiasm has created a very special and unique company culture that is only growing stronger, especially during the challenges we have all faced this year."

Avaya was also recently named one of the 2020 "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021.

