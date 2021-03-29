Avaya Earns 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide 5-Star Rating For Enabling Partner Innovation And Customer Success Through Increased Cloud Adoption

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide.

Avaya (AVYA) - Get Report, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

With over 4,100 partners globally, the Avaya Edge Partner Program is a comprehensive approach that simplifies, integrates and aligns with the evolving needs of channel partners to help drive growth and introduce additional business opportunities. The Avaya Edge Partner Program enhances the ability of partners to best serve their customers and grow by stimulating sales and combining a straightforward incentive structure and more tailored benefits with an improved partner enablement model.

"Over 144 million users in 190 countries around the world rely on Avaya OneCloud solutions to power their mission-critical business needs every day, and many of them are supported by our channel partners," said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Global Channel Sales, Avaya. "Our global partners are carefully chosen for their innovation and ingenuity, and they add the perfect elements and expertise to ensure Avaya solutions are enabling their customers to transform their businesses one interaction at a time. And we endeavor to provide our partner network with the optimal programs and high-level of engagement to ensure their success."

"Our strong partnership with Avaya is crucial for SKC as we continue to provide the best-in-class collaboration solutions for our customers," said Jeff Holton, CTO at SKC Communications. "With the Avaya Edge Program, we gain access to the necessary programs for training and value which allows us to bring our customers the leading technology they need to achieve greater business outcomes."

To determine the 2021 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team analyzed myriad partner programs and scored them based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the Avaya Edge Partner Program stands among the elite technology supplier programs in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support.

Integrating extensive feedback and input from partners and customers, the Avaya Edge Partner Program also places an emphasis on partner inclusivity, aiming to enable growth regardless of the size or unique partner business model. This means Avaya Edge is now one of the only channel programs in the industry to provide equal growth opportunities to partners of any size.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners like Avaya that can keep up and support their developing business to best support their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Learn more about joining the Avaya Edge Partner Program and how you can take your business to new heights by partnering with Avaya.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) - Get Report. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

