Avaya Announces Winners Of TADHack Mini-Orlando, A Technology Hackathon, At Annual ENGAGE Customer Conference

AVAYA ENGAGE 2021 - Avaya (AVYA) - Get Avaya Holdings Corp. Report, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced the winners of its TADHack Mini-Orlando - a communications technology hackathon - themed "Succeeding in a Hybrid World" and sponsored by Red Hat, Subspace, Telnyx, Toolwire, and Avaya Experience Builders™.

This is the first time in two years the TADHack event has been held at Avaya ENGAGE due to the pandemic, and organizers incorporated this into the theme. To enhance the authenticity of joining face-to-face and virtual engagements, hackers were challenged with bringing hybrid experiences to life - making each feel genuine - finding connections as we often do at work, in social environments or in the communities in which we live.

At TADHack Mini-Orlando, participants including customers, channel partners, and programmers were tasked with using Avaya application programming interfaces (APIs) such as Avaya Social Connections, Avaya Spaces, Avaya OneCloud™ CPaaS Communication APIs, and Avaya OneCloud™ Orchestration APIs (conversational intelligence). In addition to Avaya tools and resources, hackers also had access to APIs from Google, Red Hat, Subspace, Telnyx and Toolwire. Hackers received support from the Avaya developer team, as well as Avaya software developer kits (SDKs). Mentors from Google, Red Hat, Subspace, Telnyx and Toolwire also were available to provide support.

The hackathon is another facet of Avaya Experience Builders™ - Avaya's network of Avaya experts, partners, developers, and customers—working together using pre-built frameworks and unique tools to solve complex problems. Nearly 50 teams pitched their ideas representing universities, businesses, channel partners, and private programming enthusiasts while participating in TADHack Mini-Orlando both in-person and remotely. Winners were selected at the close of the hackathon and had the opportunity to showcase their ideas to Avaya ENGAGE attendees.

"We are in a unique period where monolithic applications no longer satisfy experiences for customers and employees in a cloud-based world; experiences must be composed," said Simon Harrison, SVP and CMO at Avaya. "All of the hackathon participants deserve congratulations for their efforts facing a unique challenge and delivering viable solutions using Avaya's composable communications technology."

The winning hacks and their creators are as follows:

First Place Hack name: Meeting Minion Team name: ConvergeOne Members: Kevin Kramer, Brent Bailey, and David Matthiesen.Used Avaya CPaaS to dial into a meeting bridge to cover for a participant who is unable to attend the meeting. Using Google Dialogflow, the minion will transcribe the meeting in real-time and listen for questions from their "boss." If a question is asked during the meeting, the system will send a text message to the boss who will respond with the answer and then it will be read to those in attendance. If a participant requires that person to join the meeting, the minion will transfer them into the conversation. Resources used: Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, Avaya Spaces, and Google Dialogflow

Second Place Hack Name: Smart rescue, powered by Avaya fly monitor Team Name: Spaces Rescue Squad Members: Alok Kulkarni, Tejas Bramhecha, and Kalyani BhateDeveloped a solution to communicate with people impacted by natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and more by showcasing how Avaya solutions can play a vital role in rescuing and helping people in affected areas. Avaya Spaces allows the admin team to continuously monitor responses collected by telephony bot while using a drone Spaces call to remotely obtain assistance from specialists who assess the damage with real-time information. Resources used: Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, Avaya Spaces, Google Dialogflow, Telnyx, Spaces Learning, and Toolwire

Third Place Hack Name: Metashop Team: Genesis BarriosMetaShop is a 3D interactive web store built with Node.js, Babylon.js, and Avaya APIs. Resources used: Avaya OneCloud Orchestration and Avaya Spaces

Fourth Place Hack Name: Bender Team Name: TeamZero Members: Ebtesam Al Haque, Muntaser Syed, Javier Carrion, Derrick Wilson-Duncan, and Chris Woodle.An AI-powered robotic bartender. Resources used: Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, Avaya OneCloud Orchestration, Google Dialogflow, Subspace, and Red Hat

Fifth Place Hack Name: Telepaper Members: Jared M, Ashcraft and David SikesAugments the distance learning and collaboration experience by allowing users to seamlessly write notes to each other in real time with a tablet and stylus. Each user would have a tablet and the notes would appear between tablets in real time. Since the tablets are separate devices, screen sharing is unnecessary, and the face-to-face aspect of communication would be retained. Resources used: Avaya Spaces, Subspace, and Red Hat

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) - Get Avaya Holdings Corp. Report. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company's SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005145/en/